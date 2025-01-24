The projected free agent class for 2025 has some stud players, and these three could seriously elevate their new teams. We are approaching the time of the year where the free agency frenzy happens. This is where many players sign their first big deals and in some instances, get overpaid.

Free agency has turned into a spending frenzy in recent years, as teams are not afraid to be aggressive in trying to build the best team possible. At the current moment, there are a ton of free agents that could seriously elevate their new team if they departed to the open market.

But these three players could help out new squads more than most.

2025 NFL Offseason: 3 free agents who could seriously elevate their new team

Tee Higgins, WR

With two 1,000-yard seasons across the first five years of his career, Tee Higgins has produced at a high level despite being in the shadow of Ja'Marr Chase over the last four years. Higgins has averaged 4.7 receptions and 65.6 yards per game through his career thus far.

He's played each year with the Cincinnati Bengals and is always a big play waiting to happen. Across a full 17-game season, Higgins does average over 1,100 yards, and I would not be shocked if Higgins would be looking for a team in free agency where he could be the unquestioned WR1. He is absolutely that good and would elevate whatever WR room he is in.

The Bengals are notoriously cheap, so it's not clear at the moment if they have even offered Tee Higgins a contract extension.

Trey Smith, OG

A Pro Bowler who has missed just one start in his NFL career, Trey Smith is about as good as you can get at guard in the NFL. He has started in 67/67 games, playing in 16 back in 2022. Smith is a two-time Super Bowl champion and could win his third in a row here in 2024.

He's also likely to sign a deal worth at least $20 million per season. Trey Smith may not return to the Kansas City Chiefs, as they do not have a ton of cap space to spend, but whoever ends up getting the guard is going to get a mammoth of a human being to fortify the interior of their offensive line.

The New England Patriots would make a lot of sense for Trey Smith in free agency.

Zack Baun, ILB

The stud linebacker from the Philadelphia Eagles had a Pro Bowl and All-Pro season in 2024. Zack Baun racked up four passes defended, five forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, 151 total tackles, and 11 tackles for loss. He was one of the best linebackers in the NFL this year and just made himself a ton of money in free agency.

Baun is 28 years old, so he is probably going to be looking for a rich deal, he didn't really breakout until 2024, which was fifth year in the NFL. Whoever signs Baun to patrol the middle of their defense is going to get that ILB enforcer that many of the best defenses in the NFL already have.

A position that may not seem quite as valuable as a shutdown CB or elite pass rusher, Baun is going to totally change the course of an NFL defense if he leaves the Eagles.