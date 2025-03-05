The New York Giants have to find a QB upgrade this coming offseason. Are any of these four options going to be that for them? The G-Men have totally butchered the QB position in recent years and are now in a situation where GM Joe Schoen truly has no choice but to make some sort of major move at the position.

Between the free agency market and the 2025 NFL Draft, the options are not all that great, but their head coach, Brian Daboll, is a decent offensive mind and played a huge part in developing Josh Allen, so perhaps there is a chance that he could develop a rookie QB.

Anyway, are there legitimate QB options out there for the New York Giants in 2025? Let's look at the four best.

2025 NFL Offseason: Top 4 quarterback options for the New York Giants

4. Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold appears to be hitting free agency, but it also appears like the Minnesota Vikings would bring him back for the right price. If those two sides cannot reach a deal, Joe Schoen could come calling and could offer Darnold a three-ish year deal in the range of $100 million.

Darnold would at least have a stud WR to throw to in Malik Nabers, and being that the Giants probably have a win-now mandate for 2025, you could also expect Schoen to add as much talent as possible to the offense. The Giants are not in the same universe as the Vikings in terms of offensive talent, but the gap could be closed.

3. Shedeur Sanders

I am personally not that high on Shedeur Sanders as a starting QB in the NFL, but I have also been wrong. At the end of the day, if Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll believe that Sanders can be a franchise guy, they should use the third overall pick on him.

His ceiling in the NFL feels quite low, but the floor might be high considering he is very accurate and quite good from the pocket. Sanders does lack a high-end arm and athleticism, and does hold onto the ball for too long, but the right coach can help him improve in some of those areas, or at least try to mask the weakness.