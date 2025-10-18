2025 NFL picks and predictions for teams on upset alert in Week 7

Thursday Night Football got us started with a nice upset, as the Cincinnati Bengals took down the Pittsburgh Steelers with Joe Flacco making just his second start for Cincy. The predictable Steelers' defense was simply no match for the Bengals' offense on TNF.

Well, there are a few other games on the Week 7 slate that could feature some shocking upsets, but you just never know in today's NFL. Thirty-one of 32 teams have a win, and there are no more unbeaten teams. The parity has never been higher in today's NFL.

Let's whip up some picks and score predictions for a few more teams on upset alert in Week 7.

Which teams are on upset alert in Week 7?

The Kansas City Chiefs started 0-2 on the season and have not yet been over .500. They've already surpassed their 2024 loss total in just six games in 2025. One would think that after a nice win on primetime in Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs would be able to take care of business at home against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders.

However, divisional games are typically a lot closer than others, and the Raiders are one of those frisky-bad teams that can shock any given Sunday. However, I am not sure Vegas will have enough in this one, as Geno Smith simply cannot stop turning the ball over, and Chiefs' WR Rashee Rice is back in the lineup.

Prediction: Chiefs win 23-17

The Carolina Panthers are 3-3, all of a sudden. Head coach Dave Canales as done a heck of a job with this team, as third-year QB Bryce Young has looked solid this year as well. The Panthers face the New York Jets and have a 4-3 record staring them down in the face. It almost seems too good to be true for Carolina at the moment.

In Week 6, the Jets nearly pulled off the major upset, but the Denver Broncos narrowly escaped with a win. With how close the Jets got to winning in Week 7, they could finally put it all together and eek out their first victory of the 2025 season.

Prediction: Jets win 26-20

Denver Broncos (vs. New York Giants)

The Denver Broncos have a lot going on in this game. They are looking to win their fourth game in a row but are also inducting the late, great Demaryius Thomas into their Ring of Fame and are also honoring the 10th anniversary of the Super Bowl 50 team.

It's safe to say that Sunday is going to be a very emotional game for the Broncos. On the flip side, the New York Giants have won two of their previous three games, and rookie QB Jaxson Dart has brought the type of swagger and fun upside that the team has been missing.

This could be a classic 'trap game' for Denver, but with their punishing pass rush and with emotions riding high, I do not believe the Giants have enough in this game. Denver wins.

Prediction: Broncos win 31-14