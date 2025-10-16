2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 7

For the second straight week, there are 15 games on the NFL schedule. A pair of reigning division champions, the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, have the week off. Both clubs are struggling these days. In fact, John Harbaugh’s club has already lost as many games as it did in 2024 when they won the AFC North with a 12-5 record.

There are four more interconference games this week and just as the case was a year ago, the NFC is really having its way with the AFC—owning a 22-12 edge in the season standings.

It’s also worth noting that that the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tied for the best record in the league at 5-1, have tricky road games this week vs. the Chargers and the Lions, respectively.

Football food for thought in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL Season

Off: Baltimore, Buffalo

Thursday, Oct. 16

Pittsburgh (4-1) at Cincinnati (2-4): Pittsburgh’s pass rush defense has awoken. Mike Tomlin’s team has totaled 17 sacks during their current three-game winning streak. The Bengals have dropped four straight games since their 2-0 start. Including playoffs, the Steelers are 22-5 at Cincinnati dating back to 2000.

Sunday, Oct. 19

L.A. Rams (4-2) at Jacksonville (4-2) (Wembley, London): Sean McVay’s club was limited to 17 points last week at Baltimore, but came away with a 14-point win. Six days after stunning the Chiefs on a Monday night, the Jaguars were stifled at home by the Seahawks. The Rams are 4-0 vs. AFC teams this season.

New Orleans (1-5) at Chicago (3-2): It’s been a rough start for head coach Kellen Moore as the Saints own the worst record in the NFC. The Bears have won three straight games after a 0-2 start, the last two by identical 25-24 scores. Including playoffs, New Orleans has won the last eight meetings in this series.

Miami (1-5) at Cleveland (1-5): Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa continues to struggle with mistakes. He’s committed all of his team’s eight turnovers this season. The Browns failed to score a touchdown last Sunday at Pittsburgh. Miami defenders are giving up a league-high 168.5 yards per game on the ground.

Las Vegas (2-4) at Kansas City (3-3): Pete Carroll’s squad knocked off the visiting Titans last Sunday, the club’s first win since Week 1. The reigning AFC champions are still looking to climb above the .500 mark this season. Andy Reid owns a 20-4 record vs. the Raiders dating back to his debut in Kansas City in 2013.

Philadelphia (4-2) at Minnesota (3-2): The losers of this game will have as many regular-season setbacks as they did in 2024. Both clubs have had some extended time to prepare for this clash as the Eagles look to snap a brief two-game losing streak. The Birds currently have a negative scoring differential (minus-1).

Carolina (3-3) at N.Y. Jets (0-6): The rejuvenated Panthers are 0-3 on the road this season, and have been outscored a combined 95-45 in those setbacks. Last Sunday in England, Jets’ quarterback Justin Fields threw for 45 yards vs. the Broncos, and was sacked nine times for 55 yards in losses by Denver’s defense.

New England (4-2) at Tennessee (1-5): Including playoffs, Patriots’ sideline leader Mike Vrabel amassed a 56-48 overall record in six seasons with the Titans that included three playoff appearances. Now his Pats are riding a three-game winning streak. Mike McCoy is Brian Callahan’s replacement in Tennessee.

N.Y. Giants (2-4) at Denver (4-2): In their past three games, the Giants handed Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers their first loss of 2025, turned over the ball five times in a loss to the then-winless Saints, and demolished the Eagles in prime time. Now Jaxson Drat has to avoid a Denver defense with 30 sacks in six contests.

Indianapolis (5-1) at L.A. Chargers (4-2): Entering Week 7, there are only two teams that own a 4-0 record vs. their conference. That would be the Colts and the Chargers. Shane Steichen’s club is also tied with the Bucs for the best record in the NFL. Can the Bolts slow down NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor?

Green Bay (3-1-1) at Arizona (2-4): The well-rested Packers come off a home win over the Bengals, but it was far from convincing. Jacoby Brissett got the start for a banged-up Kyler Murray and nearly knocked off the improved Colts. The slumping Cardinals have lost four straight games by a combined nine points.

Washington (3-3) at Dallas (2-3-1): Under Dan Quinn, the Commanders are 9-3 at home. One of those losses came on Monday night to the Bears. Another was a 34-26 setback in Week 12 of 2024 to the Cowboys. Dallas ranks third in the NFL in scoring, but only the Ravens are giving up more points per game.

Atlanta (3-2) at San Francisco (4-2): Thanks mainly to Bijan Robinson, the Falcons came up with a solid 24-14 Monday night win over the Bills. The Niners allowed a season-high 30 points in a loss to the Bucs last Sunday. Robinson could have another big outing against the 49ers’ defense now without Fred Warner.

Monday, Oct. 20

Tampa Bay (5-1) at Detroit (4-2): Baker Mayfield has been red hot this season, throwing for 12 scores while serving up only one interception during the team’s 5-1 start. The Lions were humbled at Kansas City on Sunday night. Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown is tied for the NFL lead with six touchdown receptions.

Houston (2-3) at Seattle (4-2): DeMeco Ryans’s defense faces its biggest challenge of 2025. Houston (off last week) is giving up an NFL-low 12.2 points per game, while only four teams in the league have scored more points per game than Seattle. The ‘Hawks are a stunning 4-8 at home under Mike Macdonald.