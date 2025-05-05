2025 NFL picks, predictions for Super Bowl 60, two surprise teams make a run?

It's never too early to look at the final game of the 2025 NFL Season. Let's try to pick and predict Super Bowl 60 with two teams perhaps shocking the world.

While anything can happen in the NFL, and while there is a ton of parity in this league, there are also, clearly some teams who are above the rest and absolutely Super Bowl contenders. During the 2024 NFL Season, the only real major shock was the Washington Commanders making a deep playoff run, but for the most part, things unfolded how we would have expected.

Is it going to be the same in the 2025 NFL Season? Let's make some early picks and predictions for Super Bowl 60.

2025 NFL Picks and Predictions: An unexpected Super Bowl?

AFC Championship Game

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Why Buffalo: The Bills continually have top-tier rosters in the AFC and were clearly the best team in the conference in the 2024 NFL Season. With a likely regression coming for the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo might have a shot to make a run.

Why Cincinnati: The Bengals desperately need to field an average defense in 2025, and that's the thing; they don't need a top-3 defense, or anything close to that. This offense is a Super Bowl-caliber unit and can do most of the heavy-lifting. The Bengals figure it out on that side of the ball and make a run to the conference championship game.

NFC Championship Game

Washington Commanders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Why Washington: The Commanders shocked the NFL world in 2024 and appeared in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. I am of the opinion that the Eagles will have a bit of a Super Bowl hangover, so Washington may have a path to the NFC East crown and could make a deep playoff run.

Why Los Angeles: The Rams did make it to the Super Bowl back in 2021 and won the whole thing. With a roster that is much more solidly-built and a Super Bowl-winning head coach/QB duo, the one thing stopping LA from making another run is the Rams themselves. Look for them to stay healthy in 2025 and to make it all the way to Super Bowl 60...

Super Bowl 60

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

The Los Angeles Rams have been there and done that, while the Buffalo Bills have failed to get past the AFC Championship Game in the Josh Allen era. They are able to do that in our picks and predictions, but can they defeat the battle-tested Rams?

The Bills seem to be hyped up nearly every season as it being 'their year,' but we have not seen them live up to the offseason billing that is often attached to them, and there really is no reason to believe why they'd be able to finish the job in Super Bowl 60.

LA has the better head coach, might have a comparable roster, and also have a better playoff quarterback. The Rams take it all in our Super Bowl 60 predictions.