The Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers all went into their off-week not having lost in Week 4. Atlanta, Chicago, and Pittsburgh each came away with win, while Green Bay settled for an overtime tie at Dallas.



This week, the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings are enjoying their midseason vacations.



Enclosed are a look at the four teams that did not play in Week 4, and how they grade out after four contests. It’s worth noting that none of these clubs are below .500.

2025 NFL Season: Grades for teams coming off Week 5 bye



Atlanta Falcons (2-2)

What to make of Raheem Morris’s team? The Falcons kicked off the season losing a heartbreaker at home to the reigning NFC South champion Buccaneers. Atlanta bounced back by throttling the Vikings on a Sunday night at Minneapolis. In Week 3, Morris’s was blanked by the Panthers at Carolina, but came back to outlast the Commanders at home. The pass rush looks better, but quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has had his ups and downs. The rest of the teams in the NFC South all came up with victories in Week 5.

Grade: C

Chicago Bears (2-2)

After a troubling 0-2 start, new head coach Ben Johnson has led the team to back-to-back victories over the Cowboys and Raiders, respectively. Chicago’s run defense has been abysmal, 31st in the league after five weeks of play, and somehow won at Las Vegas despite giving up 240 yards on the ground. Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams has settled in and has looked better in recent weeks under new head coach Ben Johnson. After allowing 79 points during their 0-2 start, Chicago has given up 38 points since.

Grade: C+

Green Bay Packers (2-1-1)

Matt LeFleur’s club opened the season by stifling the Lions (who haven’t lost a game since) at Lambeau Field. The Packers followed that up four days later by knocking off the visiting Commanders. However, LaFleur’s team hasn’t won since. There was the stunning loss to the Browns at Cleveland, followed by a 40-40 overtime tie at Dallas. Jeff Hafley’s defense has certainly benefited from the offseason addition of Micah Parsons, but of the 84 points allowed by the Pack, 52 have come in the fourth quarter and OT.

Grade: B

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)

While Mike Tomlin’s team sat idle in Week 5, the rival Bengals (37-24). Ravens (44-10) and Browns (21-17) were taking it on the chin last Sunday by a combined score of 102-51. Pittsburgh’s defense has given up plenty of yards this season, but in the team’s last two games, T.J. Watt and company has come up with 11 sacks and six takeaways. Veteran Aaron Rodgers has thrown for eight scores, three to fellow Steelers’ newcomer DK Metcalf. It’s been far from perfect, but this team is finding ways to come up with wins.

Grade: B+