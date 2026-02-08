The Seattle Seahawks have won their last nine games, including a playoff sweep of the 49ers and Rams, by a combined 261-132 score. The New England Patriots have prevailed in their last six outings, which include postseason conquests of the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos, by a 162-70 count.

Both New England and Seattle have been two of the most dominant teams in the NFL this year, so while this matchup was unexpected, the two teams left in the playoffs have truly been the best of the best this year. The Patriots and Seahawks have massive factors going in their direction for a victory in Super Bowl LX.

Both teams are on a roll as they get ready to square off in Super Bowl LX. Hence, there are plenty of numbers to take a look at.

A look at 10 key statistics for Super Bowl LX

9

For the 10th time in Super Bowl annals, two teams will play each other in a Super Bowl more than once. It also marks the third straight year that there will be a “Super” rematch, per se. The Patriots knocked off the Seahawks, 28-24, back in Super Bowl XLIX. The Pats will be playing in their 12th Super Bowl and face a team on Super Sunday twice for the fourth time. The franchise is 0-2 vs. the Giants, 1-1 vs. the Eagles, and 2-0 vs. the Rams. The Steelers and Cowboys are the only teams to meet in three Super Bowls (X, XIII, XXX).

17

That’s the number of total victories for Mike Vrabel’s team this season, with one very important game to play. Those figures include playoff wins over the Los Angeles Chargers (16-3), Houston Texans (28-16), and Denver Broncos (10-7). It’s been quite the turnaround for this franchise. Dating back to 2023, the team managed a 16-35 combined win-loss record under Bill Belichick (12-22) and Jerod Mayo (4-13). This is obviously Vrabel’s first year as the team’s sideline leader, and the Pats have managed 17 overall victories.

41

It’s been a theme of the 2025 postseason. There have been a total of 12 playoff games to date, and the clubs have combined for an astounding 41 turnovers—15 by the winning teams, 26 by the losers. That’s easily the highest total of the 14-team NFL postseason dating back to 2020. There were 33 turnovers during the 2021 and 2024 postseasons. What’s interesting is that the Seahawks have played turnover-free football in both of their playoff wins. The team finished second in the NFL with 28 turnovers this season.

5

A season ago, both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles entered Super Bowl LIX with 5-0 interconference records. On Sunday, it’s a case of déjà vu as the Seahawks were 5-0 vs. AFC teams, and the Patriots owned that same record vs. the NFC. Seattle outscored their foes by a combined 126-88 count. On the other hand, Vrabel’s squad knocked off their five interconference opponents by a combined 152-93 score. For what it’s worth, the NFC/NFL owns a 30-29 lead in the all-time Super Bowl standings.

3

For the first time since 2021, both starting quarterbacks will be making their Super Bowl debuts. That would be Super Bowl LVI between the Rams’ Matthew Stafford and the Bengals’ Joe Burrow, with the latter’s club coming up with a 23-20 victory at SoFi Stadium. On Sunday, it’s Seattle’s Sam Darnold (2018) and New England’s Drake Maye (2024), who were each the third overall pick in their respective drafts. Darnold and Maye will make it a total of 69 different starting signal-callers to start on Super Bowl Sunday.

8

The quarterback has been named the Super Bowl’s MVP 34 times, easily the most of any position. Second on the list are wide receivers (8). There’s the Steelers’ Lynn Swann (X), the Raiders’ Fred Biletnikoff (XI), the 49ers’ Jerry Rice (XXIII), the Patriots’ Deion Branch (XXXIX), two more Steelers in Hines Ward (XL) and Santonio Holmes (XLIII), the Pats’ Julian Edelman (LIII) and the Rams’ Cooper Kupp (LVI). The latter is with Seattle. Could a big game result in him being the first two-time Super Bowl MVP that’s not a quarterback?

40

This offseason, the National Football League opted to add statistics from the AAFC (1946-49) to their record book. Which means the San Francisco 49ers entered 2025 with a record 39 postseason victories, two more wins than the Patriots and Packers—both with 37. However, add three more triumphs to the Pats’ total and one more victory for the Niners, and those franchises are now tied with 40 postseason wins. A victory over the Seahawks on Super Sunday would give the Patriots the outright lead (41).

0

Only the Vikings (30) committed more turnovers than the Seahawks (28) this season. Quarterback Sam Darnold was responsible for 20 of those miscues via 14 interceptions and six lost fumbles. However, the eight-year veteran has been a different player since Week 18 in terms of ball security. He did not give up the football in the regular-season 13-3 win nor the 41-6 playoff victory vs. the 49ers, likewise in the NFC title game win over the Rams. The three-game stretch of zero turnovers is a season-high for Darnold.

1

Picking a team to win the Super Bowl is one thing. Throwing a pick-six on Super Sunday hasn’t been a winning formula, with only one exception. There have been 16 interceptions returned for touchdowns in the 59 Super Bowls, and the teams that have taken back at least one theft for a score own a combined 13-1 record in the “Big Game.” The lone outlier here is the 2016 Patriots. Falcons’ defensive back Robert Alford ran back a Tom Brady pick 82 yards for a score. New England rallied for a 34-28 OT win in Super Bowl LI.

102

Only six times in the previous 59 Super Bowls has a team lost the turnover battle and won the game. In this year’s playoffs, the Seahawks have not coughed up the ball, while Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has all five of this team’s turnovers in three postseason outings. All told, the 59 Super Bowl champions have combined for only 67 miscues, while the 59 losing teams have given up the ball a mind-boggling 169 times. Hence, the turnover differential for the champions on Super Sunday is an astounding plus-102.