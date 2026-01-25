2025 NFL Playoffs: 5 key stats for the Conference Championship Games you must know

There are four teams and three games remaining in the 2025 NFL season. It has been one of the more unpredictable NFL campaigns in recent memory.

Then again, the top seed in the AFC (Denver Broncos) and NFC (Seattle Seahawks) are still alive to reach Super Bowl LX. In fact, when you included the New England Patriots, three of the four clubs in the league’s final quartet are tied for the best record (14-3) in the league.

Here are five interesting facts when it comes to Sunday’s conference championship games, as well as a little perspective when it comes to postseason history.

A look at 5 key statistics for the Conference Championship Games

5

It’s been a different kind of postseason for the home teams in 2025. A year ago, the host clubs owned a 10-2 win-loss record—the only two home setbacks being victories by the Washington Commanders over the Buccaneers and the wild card round and the Lions in the NFC divisional playoffs. This season, the road team came away with four victories in six games, while last weekend the Rams were the only visiting club to win. Hence, home teams own a combined 5-5 mark in this postseason. Since the playoff field expanded to 14 teams in 2020, the worst combined mark by home clubs in the playoffs came that first year (6-6).

7

Talk about irony? The last time both road teams came up with wins in the conference championship games was seven years ago. That season, the New England Patriots won at Kansas City, and the Los Angeles Rams prevailed at New Orleans—both contests resulting in overtime. Amazingly, both the Pats and Rams are the road teams on Sunday—traveling to Denver and Seattle, respectively. How rare is it that both visiting clubs come away with wins in the championship round. and earn a trip to “Big Game? It has occurred only five times (1966, 1992, 1997, 2012, and 2018) in the first 59 years of the Super Bowl Era.

38

Turnovers. It’s one of the most important stats in football in terms of determining victory, and it is very key when it comes to the postseason. This year, win or lose, hanging onto the ball has been a problem for nearly every team in the playoffs. Consider that there have been a total of 38 turnovers in 10 postseason games in 2025. Dating back to 2020, when the league went to a 14-team playoff format, the most turnovers in a single postseason was 33, both in 2021 and 2024. The difference here is that those were 13-game totals while there are still three more playoff postseason games in the league this season.

2

Last week, the Denver Broncos edged the Buffalo Bills, 33-30, and the Los Angeles Rams won at Chicago, 20-17. Both of the victories came in overtime, and it’s the most OT contests in the playoffs since 2019. Are either the AFC or NFC Championship Game destined for more than four quarters? There’s only been one year in which there were more than a pair of overtime decisions in the playoffs. You have to go back to 2003, when the Packers knocked off the Seahawks in the wild card round, and then a week later when Carolina beat the Rams in St. Louis (2 OTs) and the Pack lost at Philadelphia—both in the divisional round.

8

If the NFC Championship Game has a somewhat familiar ring to it, you are correct. Dating back to 2018, this marks the sixth time in eight years that at least one NFC West team has reached this round. The lone exceptions were in 2020 (Buccaneers at Packers) and 2024 (Commanders at Eagles). This year’s Rams at Seahawks clash marks the second time in five seasons that two NFC West clubs will battle it out to reach the Super Bowl. Back in 2021, the Rams defeated the 49ers and then went on to capture Super Bowl LVI. Hence, eight of the last 16 opponents in the NFC Championship Game reside in the powerful NFC West.