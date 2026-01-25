2025 NFL Playoffs: Football food for thought for the Conference Championship Games

Each of the four franchises playing in the conference championship games on Sunday have at least one Lombardi Trophy.

The New England Patriots lead the way with six Super Bowl titles, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in NFL annals. They’re followed by the Broncos (3), Rams (2), and Seahawks (1). All four teams have won at least one championship dating back to 2013.

All told, six of the 10 playoff games to date have been decided by four or fewer points, including a pair in overtime.

Football food for thought for the AFC and NFC Championship Games

Note: Win-loss records include playoffs

AFC Championship Game

New England (16-3) at Denver (15-3): Broncos host the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2015, when they defeated the Patriots, 20-18, and went on to win Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara (site of Super Bowl LX). While the Patriots are seeking their 12th Super Bowl appearance, extending their own league record, the Broncos are looking for their ninth trip to the Super Bowl, which would break a tie with the Cowboys and Steelers (8) for second place behind New England.

Second-year Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye has been sacked 10 times and committed five turnovers (2 interceptions, 3 lost fumbles) in two playoff contests, and is only completing 58.9 percent of his passes. Now the two-year pro and Mike Vrabel’s squad must deal with a Denver team (minus QB Bo Nix) that has led the NFL in sacks two straight years. However, it’s also worth while Sean Payton’s club is 9-1 at home this season (including the overtime win over Buffalo), the Pats are a perfect 8-0 on the road this season. Since the Patriots’ 35-31 home loss to the Bills in Week 15, Vrabel’s club has won five consecutive overall games—by a combined score of 152-63—and held four straight opponents to 16 or fewer points.

NFC Championship Game

L.A. Rams (14-5) at Seattle (15-3): For the third time in five seasons, the NFC title will be decided by two teams in the same division. This also marks the second time in five years that a pair of NFC West teams will clash in the conference game. The Rams defeated the 49ers in 2021 and went on to win Super Bowl LVI, both of those games at SoFi Stadium. These two divisional rivals split their two-game set this season. The Rams prevailed at home in Week 11, 21-19, while the Seahawks returned the favor on a Thursday night at Lumen Field in overtime, 38-37, in Week 16.

Sean McVay’s club was the last team to defeat the ‘Hawks. Hence, Mike Macdonald’s club has now won eight straight games, including playoffs, by a combined 230-105 score. In fact, the Seahawks’ three losses in 2025 are by a combined nine points. However, Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford has enjoyed a career year. He led the NFL with 4,707 yards through the air and threw a league-high 46 TD passes (8 interceptions). The 17-year pro has added 562 yards and three TDs with only one pick in the playoff wins over the Panthers and Bears.