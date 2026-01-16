2025 NFL Playoffs: Football food for thought for the Divisional Playoffs

The AFC’s Denver Broncos and the NFC’s Seattle Seahawks, the top seeds in this year’s NFL playoffs, return to action this week. There are now only eight teams in the running to reach Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.

Last week, four of the six games were won by the road team. Only the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots were able to survive on their home field.

For what it’s worth, and including last week’s action, the Broncos (8-1), Seahawks (6-2), Patriots (7-3), and Bears (7-2) are a combined 28-8 at home this season.

Football food for thought for the 2025 NFL Divisional Playoffs

Note: Win-loss records include playoffs

Saturday, Jan. 17

Buffalo (13-5) at Denver (14-3): The Bills are in the Mile High City for the first time as these clubs clash in the playoffs for the second straight year. In the 2024 wild card round, Broncos’ quarterback Bo Nix got his team off to a quick 7-0 lead, and Buffalo responded with 31 unanswered points. Denver is the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time since their Super Bowl 50 title season of 2015. The Broncos gave up the second-fewest rushing yards in the league this season, while Buffalo allowed the fifth most. Can Denver’s pass rush (NFL-high 68 sacks) contain Josh Allen, who rallied the Bills at Jacksonville last week?

San Francisco (13-5) at Seattle (14-3): The teams are meeting for the third time this season. For the top-seeded Seahawks, it’s the second straight game vs. Kyle Shanahan’s club (after sitting out last week). The road club has won the last four meetings in this series. In fact, the 49ers have won four straight games at Seattle, including a 17-13 triumph in Week 1 this season. Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold suffered through a nightmare outing in his lone playoff contest a year ago (9 sacks, 2 turnover) vs. the Rams, and has 20 of the Seahawks’ 28 turnovers. These clubs combined for only 46 points in two meetings in 2025.

Sunday, Jan. 18

Houston (13-5) at New England (15-3): A season ago, the Texans won their first game at Foxborough (41-21 in Week 6) after seven straight losses—including playoff setbacks in 2012 and 2016. Now they return to Gillette Stadium looking to reach the AFC Championship Game for the first time in the franchise’s brief history. Last week, Houston’s defense (2) scored more touchdowns than New England’s offense (1) as Mike Vrabel’s team survived an ugly outing vs. the Chargers. Drake Maye was sacked five times and committed two turnovers vs. the Bolts, and here comes Houston’s Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

L.A. Rams (13-5) at Chicago (12-6): A season ago at Soldier Field (Week 4), one of the Bears’ five wins last season was a 24-18 triumph over Sean McVay’s eventual NFC West champions. Now these teams clash in the postseason for the first time since the 1985 NFC title game. The Rams’ defense has been only average at best in their last seven outings, and the club has given up a combined 198 points in those contests. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams and company have staged their share of late heroics. In 18 overall games this season in 2025, Ben Johnson’s team has scored 466 points—179 in the fourth quarter and overtime.