A season ago, the NFL postseason began with two AFC matchups on Saturday. This time around, the NFC takes center stage right off the top when the Panthers host the Rams, and the Bears host the Packers.

The reigning NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles are looking for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years. They host the 49ers on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the seven playoff teams in the National Football Conference, from the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks to the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers.

2025 NFL Playoffs: Postseason guide for the NFC

1. Seattle Seahawks (14-3)

Coaching Resume: Mike Macdonald is making his first postseason appearance as an NFL head coach.

Postseason Resume: Seahawks are making their 21st overall playoff appearance (21st since merger), 17-19 in postseason play (17-19 since merger).

Notable: The Seahawks are making their first playoff appearance since 2022, and are division winners for the first time since 2020. The team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2019. Macdonald’s club owns the NFL’s top point differential this season (plus-191). The ‘Hawks also committed the second-most turnovers in the league (28), two less than Minnesota (30). Jaxon Smith-Njigba (1,793) led the NFL in receiving yards.

2. Chicago Bears (11-6)

Coaching Resume: Ben Johnson is making his first postseason appearance as an NFL head coach.

Postseason Resume: Bears are making their 28th overall playoff appearance (17th since merger), 17-20 in postseason play (10-15 since merger).

Notable: The team are NFC North champions for the first time since 2018. Only three teams in the league have allowed more total yards per game, Johnson’s team has given up 415 points—the most by any of the 14 playoff teams. Led by second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, the Bears have scored 131 more points this season (441) than a year ago (310). Chicago led the NFL in takeaways (33) and fewest turnovers (11).

3. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

Coaching Resume: Nick Sirianni is 6-3 in postseason play.

Postseason Resume: Eagles making their 32nd overall playoff appearance (28th since merger), 29-26 in postseason play (25-25 since merger).

Notable: With the Buccaneers eliminated this season, the Eagles’ fifth consecutive appearance now ranks as the top streak in the NFC. The Birds lost twice as many games this seasons (6) as they did during their Super Bowl LIX title campaign a year ago. Philadelphia gave up the fifth-fewest points in the league this season (325), and Vic Fangio’s defensive unit surrendered only 34 offensive touchdowns in 17 games.

4. Carolina Panthers (8-9)

Coaching Resume: Dave Canales is making his first postseason appearance as an NFL head coach.

Postseason Resume: Panthers are making their 9th overall playoff appearance (9th since merger), 9-8 in postseason play (9-8 since merger).

Notable: It’s been some time since this team has won a division title and hosted a playoff game (2015). This also marks the second time this franchise has captured the NFC South with a losing record (7-8-1 in 2014). Carolina owns a minus-69 point differential this season, and the club has been outscored by 90 points (225-135) in the first half. The Panthers finished with 30 sacks, tied for the third-fewest in the NFL.

5. Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Coaching Resume: Sean McVay is 8-5 in postseason play.

Postseason Resume: Rams are making their 34th overall playoff appearance (26th since merger), 27-29 in postseason play (24-23 since merger).

Notable: McVay’s club led the NFL in scoring with 518 points, and the Rams’ offensive unit totaled 63 offensive TDs. The team totaled at least 100 points in each quarter this season. Quarterback Matthew Stafford led the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and touchdown tosses—finishing with a career-high 46 scores through the air. McVay’s team was 3-3 in its final six games after opening 2025 with a 9-2 mark.

6. San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Coaching Resume: Kyle Shanahan is 8-4 in postseason play.

Postseason Resume: 49ers are making their 31st overall playoff appearance (29th since merger), 39-25 in postseason play (38-23 since merger).

Notable: A year after finishing in the NFC West basement with a 6-11 record, the Niners doubled their win total and reached the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. The 49ers finished with a league-low 20 sacks. Running back Christian McCaffrey finished with 2,126 yards from scrimmage and 17 TDs. It marks the third time in his career that the 2017 first-round pick by Carolina totaled 2,000-plus scrimmage yards.

7. Green Bay Packers (9-7-1)

Coaching Resume: Matt LaFleur is 3-5 in postseason play.

Postseason Resume: Packers are making their NFL-record 38th playoff appearance (27th since merger), 37-27 in postseason play (25-24 since merger).

Notable: Green Bay has reached the playoffs for the third consecutive season. The Packers closed out 2025 with four straight losses, and own just a 4-4-1 road record. One year after totaling 31 takeaways, LaFleur’s club forced just 14 turnovers this season—tied with the Broncos for the fewest among the 14 playoff teams. Jeff Hafley’s defensive unit allowed 24 TD passes while totaling just seven interceptions.