A few teams may fly under the radar a bit approaching 2025 and could actually become more underrated if anything. Let's see which three teams they are. Each year in the NFL, we always see teams perform a lot better than expected.

In 2024, teams like the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders exceeded expectations and even made the playoffs. Well, for the 2025 NFL Season, we've identified a few teams who are underrated right now and might be a lot better than expected.

Let's get into them here.

2025 NFL Season: 3 most underrated teams following the NFL Draft

Arizona Cardinals

At one point in 2024, the Arizona Cardinals were 6-4 and in first place in the NFC West. Well, in the offseason, they really needed to fix their defensive line, and they most definitely did that. They added Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson, Walter Nolen, and Calais Campbell.

Now that they're more stout in the trenches and the staff is back for a third year, do not sleep on Arizona from winning double-digit games in 2025 and competing for the division title.

Chicago Bears

I struggle to find many rosters in the NFC more loaded than the Chicago Bears, and I truly believe that. I do believe people like to hate on the Bears simply because they're the Bears, but they filled their most urgent holes and hired an offensive whiz as their next head coach.

Chicago might still be a year or two away from competing for the division, but this team can absolutely compete for a Wild Card spot and scrape out nine wins in 2025.

New England Patriots

There might not have been a team this offseason that added more talent than the New England Patriots, who remade their offensive line and appeared to have brought forth a stacked draft class. Frankly, this team is by far the second-best in the AFC East and does have a path to a winning record in 2025.

Hiring Mike Vrabel was also a slam-dunk move, and Drake Maye played a lot better than his stats might indicate. Please, I am begging you, do not count this team out in 2025 - they have the needed formula to become one of those frisky, breakout teams this season.