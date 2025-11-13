2025 NFL Season: 5 key statistics for Week 11 that you must know

The Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints won’t be playing football this week, but the other 30 teams in the NFL will be in action in Week 11.

It’s a slate full of divisional matchups. The week begins in Foxborough as the Jets visit the scorching-hot Patriots. In ends in Sin City as the struggling Raiders host the defensively-deficient Dallas Cowboys.

There will be a lot sorted out after 15 games. Here are some interesting statistics to enhance your viewing.

Take a look at 5 key numbers for Week 11

8

It’s Mike Vrabel’s first season at the helm of the New England Patriots, and the team not only leads the AFC East, but its 8-2 record is tied for the best mark in the league along with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Those eight victories equal the team’s total wins in 2023 and 2024 combined, when the club finished 4-13 in each of those seasons and wound up in the divisional basement both years. Now Vrabel and company have a slight lead in the division as the club seeks its first AFC East title since 2019.

300

A season ago, the Los Angeles Chargers gave up a league-low 310 points in 17 regular-season games. In 2023, the Baltimore Ravens allowed an NFL-low 280 points. In just nine games in 2025, Zac Taylor’s Cincinnati Bengals have already given up a whopping 300 points. The season began with a 17-16 victory at Cleveland, but since then Taylor’s club has allowed at least 17 points in eight consecutive games. All told. Cincinnati’s struggling defensive unit has given up 35 offensive touchdowns, including 23 through the air.

6

Like the AFC East leading New England Patriots, the 6-3 Chicago Bears have already surpassed their win from 2024 when the club wound up in the divisional basement with a 5-12 mark. Ben Johnson’s club has overcome a 0-2 start and is tied with the Detroit Lions for the best record in the NFC North. Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams has shown a knack for late-game heroics. In nine games this season, the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft has thrown for 13 scores, run for TDs, and has committed only four turnovers.

7

A season ago, the Washington Commanders were the biggest surprise in the league. After a 4-13 finish in 2023, there was a house-cleaning in D.C. Head coach Dan Quinn led the club to a 12-5 finish in 2024, and the club would take the wild card route to the NFC title game. This season, the beat-up 3-7 Commanders are closer to the bottom of the NFC East basement than the penthouse. The current losing streak is five straight—a stretch which has seen Quinn’s undermanned team outscored by a combined 179-89 count.

10

The Seattle Seahawks hired former Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to be their new head coach in 2024. To date, he’s compiled a 17-9 win-loss record. That includes an impressive 11-1 mark away from home. On Sunday, the Seahawks will be at SoFi Stadium to take on the Rams in a battle of 7-2 clubs. Macdonald’s club brings a 10-game road winning streak into this first-place battle. In those victories, the Seahawks own a combined plus-97 point differential, outscoring their foes 258-161.