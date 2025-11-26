2025 NFL Season: 5 key statistics for Week 13 that you must know

All 32 teams will be in action in Week 13. It’s Thanksgiving week and that means the first game on the slate takes place in the Motor City.

The Broncos, Chargers, Dolphins, and Commanders return to the field after a week off. Sean Payton’s club continues to lead the AFC West, with the Chargers two games behind.

As for Miami and Washington, the former has won two straight games and the latter is on a six-game losing streak. Here are a few more interesting stats when it comes to this week’s slate.

Take a look at 5 key numbers for Week 13

5

The Lions have certainly had their issues on this holiday (and other days). Their Thanksgiving Day record stands at 38-45-2. These days, the reigning NFC North champions are sitting with a 7-4 record and in third place in the division. They host the Green Bay Packers and look to avoid the sweep. The scoring disparity in wins and losses for Dan Campbell’s club is somewhat startling. The Lions have totaled an imposing 263 points in their seven victories, 30-plus points in six of those wins, and a combined 63 points in four losses.

72

It's the number of combined points by the Cincinnati Bengals in their two games vs. the Ravens a season ago, both losses. That’s because John Harbaugh’s team came up with 41 and 35 points, respectively, in those clashes. The first was a three-point overtime win (41-38) at Cincinnati in Week 5, the latter a one-point victory (35-34) on a Thursday night at Baltimore (Week 10). All told, John Harbaugh’s club has won the last four meetings in this AFC North rivalry, and scored a combined 137 points in those contests.

24

A season ago, the Chicago Bears totaled 24 takeaways and finished with a plus-8 turnover differential. That resulted in a 5-12 record and a last-place finish in the NFC North. In 2025, Ben Johnson’s 8-3 Bears have forced a league-high 24 turnovers, own the NFL’s best turnover margin (plus-16), and lead their division. The last time the Bears led the NFL in takeaways was 2018, when they last won the NFC North. The last time Chicago led the league in turnover differential was the Super Bowl title season of 1985.

15

It’s a team that has turned over the ball more times in their last three games than it did during the entire 2024 season. The reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills have given up the rock three times in each of their last three contests. That’s nine miscues for a team that tied an NFL single-season record a year ago when Sean McDermott’s club coughed up the ball eight times. Quarterback Josh Allen had all of those turnovers last season, and he has now given up the ball 11 times (9 interceptions, 2 lost fumbles) in ‘25.

10

Talk about polar opposites? The New York Giants have already lost 10 games this season, while the resurgent New England Patriots sport an NFL-best 10-2 record. The Pats have already won six more games than they did in both 2023 and 2024. The number 10 could be in play here if Mike Vrabel’s team remains hot. The biggest turnarounds from one season to another in terms of wins is 10. It was first done by the 13-3 Indianapolis Colts in 1999 (3-13 in 1998) and then the 11-5 Miami Dolphins in 2008 (1-15 in 2007).