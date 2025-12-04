2025 NFL Season: 5 key statistics for Week 14 that you must know

This week’s slate begins in the Motor City on Thursday night. The Dallas Cowboys have won three straight games, and take on a Lions’ team that is reeling at the moment.

It ends at SoFi Stadium Monday night. The first-place Philadelphia Eagles look to avoid a third straight loss as they clash with Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s been an unpredictable season to date. Here are some numbers regarding this week’s schedule.

Take a look at 5 key numbers for Week 14

43

It’s been a pretty astounding fall from grace for the Tennessee Titans. Under Mike Vrabel, this was a playoff team for three straight years (2019-21_. The team owned a 7-3 record after 10 games in 2022. However, it’s been all downhill since for this franchise. Vrabel’s team lost its final seven games in ’22, was just 6-11 in 2023 and was conversely fired by the team. Since then, the club hired and fired Brian Callahan and Mike McCoy is the current interim head coach. The Titans have lost 43 of their last 53 contests.

38

Both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers were humbled at home in Week 13 by the Cincinnati Bengals (32-14) and Buffalo Bills (26-7), respectively. This Sunday, John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin renew acquaintances for the 18th straight season. Including four playoff encounters, the Black and Gold owns the edge (21-17) in the standings between the clubs under these coaches dating back to 2008. Including last season’s postseason clash, the Ravens have won the last two meetings by a combined 62-31 score.

41

From the second-fewest quarterback traps in the league, to the third-most sacks in the NFL. A year ago, only the New England Patriots (28) totaled more QB traps than the Atlanta Falcons (31). This season, only the Denver Broncos (51) and Cleveland Browns (43) have more sacks than Raheem Morris’s 4-8 club. The Falcons’ 41 sacks in 12 games have come via a combined 15 players. Atlanta’s defense hopes to put some heat on Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold. Meanwhile, Seattle ranks fourth in the NFL with 40 sacks.

51

It’s a storied series that began back in 1921, when the team from the Windy City was known as the Staleys. Including playoffs, the Green Bay Packers own an 108-96-6 record vs. the Chicago Bears. A little perspective. In 1991, the Bears had swept the Pack for the second straight year. A year later, Green Bay acquired quarterback Brett Favre from the Falcons. There was Aaron Rodgers, and now Jordan Love. All told, the Packers own an imposing 51-16 win-loss record in this legendary rivalry dating back to 1992.

4

That’s the number of consecutive wins by the 7-6 and reigning AFC South champion Houston Texans, who are now just one game behind both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts with five weeks to play. DeMeco Ryans’s defense is the best in the league in terms of fewest total yards allowed per game. The Texans are in Kansas City on Sunday night, looking to avenge a pair of losses to Andy Reid’s club in 2024. In fact, Houston has dropped five straight in this series dating back to the 2019 divisional playoffs.