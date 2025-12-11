2025 NFL Season: 5 key statistics for Week 15 that you must know

There are a total of 64 regular-season games (16 each week) remaining in the league’s 106th season. The rest of the way, there are no off weeks for any of the 32 teams.

There are playoff berths and a division title to be had this week.

As usual, there are so many statistics that are worthy of attention. Here are just a few.

Take a look at 5 key numbers for Week 15

5

This century, it’s been easier to win consecutive Super Bowls than it has to win back-to-back NFC East titles. Both the Patriots (2003-04) and Chiefs (2022-23) have accomplished the former. On the other hand, the 8-5 Philadelphia Eagles, losers of three straight, appear determined to keep the rival Cowboys (6-6-1) in the division title race. On Monday night, the team fell to the Chargers, 22-19, in overtime. Jalen Hurts had all five of the club’s turnovers in the loss. In their first 12 games, the Birds turned over the ball eight times.

32

What a turnaround from earlier this season. A year ago, the NFC prevailed in the regular-season series over the AFC by a 47-33 count. One year earlier, it was the AFC which had the upper hand, 46-34. After seven weeks of play this season, the NFC had nearly doubled up the AFC in the head-to-head meetings, 25-13. It’s been a much different story the last seven weeks as the AFC has prevailed in 19 of their last 26 games vs. NFC competition. The seasons series now stands at AFC 32, NFC 32.

0

The red-hot Houston Texans, winners of five straight games and eight of their last 10 contests, currently own the league’s top defense in terms of fewest total yards allowed. Of course, that’s actually a feat that this franchise has managed before as the Texans owned the NFL’s number-one defense in 2016. DeMeco Ryans’s club has also allowed just 208 points (13.0 average) this season, also the lowest figure in the NFL. However, the Texans have never given up the fewest points in the league in a season since their arrival back in 2002.

161

There are different ways to define improvement for a football team. Case in points are Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks, who a year ago finished 10-7 but missed out on the playoffs during this first season as head coach. The ‘Hawks finished the season scoring only seven more points (375-368) than their foes. This season, Macdonald’s club is 10-3, and has yet to drop two straight contests. Seattle also owns the league’s top scoring differential at a gawdy plus-161. Their three losses in 2025 are by a combined nine points.

162

The Cowboys own a 6-6-1 record, this off a 7-10 season in 2024. They come off a 44-30 Thursday night loss at Ford Field as the Lions rolled up 408 yards of total offense. On Sunday night, they host the 5-8 Minnesota Vikings and given recent circumstances, it could be another long outing. It’s not because Kevin O’Connell’s club is coming off a 31-0 shutout of Washington, but the fact that Dallas is 0-3-1 in in last four games vs. NFC North teams dating back to 2024—outscored a combined 162-103 in those contests.