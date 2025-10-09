2025 NFL Season: 5 key statistics for Week 6 that you must know

For the fourth straight Thursday and the fifth time in five weeks, the NFL schedule begins with a divisional clash. The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are at MetLife Stadium to battle the rival Giants looking to bounce back after their first loss of 2025.

It’s actually one of only two divisional games in Week 6. The Pittsburgh Steelers, one of four teams off in Week 5 (along with the Falcons, Bears, and Packers) host the Cleveland Browns.

As usual, there are plenty of intriguing numbers to ponder.

Take a look at 5 key numbers for Week 6

0

The New York Jets have a zero in the win column so far this season, the lone winless club in the league. There is also something else that Aaron Glenn’s club hasn’t done this season and once again, they are all alone when it comes to this statistic. A year ago, Glenn was the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. That team forced 24 turnovers. In 2025, the Jets have allowed 31.4 points per game, the second-highest total in the league behind the Ravens (35.4). Glenn’s team also has zero takeaways in their five outings.

4

That’s the number of wins that the Bills and Eagles owned after four weeks, and both took it on the chin in Week 5. Hence, no team will be going 17-0 in the regular season for the fifth straight year since the NFL expanded to 17 games in 2021. The last time a team failed to win at least its first five games was in 2014, when the Cardinals, Bengals and Eagles all opened 3-0 and then lost their next game. The last time the team(s) that was the last to lose in a season and went onto win the Super Bowl were the 2006 Colts (XLI).

11

It’s been one of the most maligned divisions in the American Football Conference in recent seasons. Last week, the AFC South rose up as the Texans (44-10), Colts (40-6), Titans (22-21), and Jaguars (31-28) all came up with victories—and by a combined score of 137-65. Indianapolis and Jacksonville are off to a 4-1 start, and the division owns a combined 11-9 combined record after five weeks of play. In 2024, only division-champion Houston owned a winning record, and the four clubs teamed for a dismal 25-43 mark.

177

Tough times for a team that has won the last two AFC North titles. John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens has already surrendered 21 offensive touchdowns and a whopping 177 points. Just two years ago, when the Ravens finished with the best record in the NFL (13-4), Harbaugh’s team allowed an NFL-low 280 points, gave up only 24 offensive TDs, totaled a league-high 60 sacks, and tied for the NFL lead with an impressive 31 takeaways. Baltimore has forced only two turnovers and totaled six sacks during its stunning 1-4 start.

26

Since the start of 2023, no team in the league has scored more points than the Lions. Hence Detroit has won NFC North titles each of the past two seasons. In 2024, they led the league with 564 points—the fourth-highest single-season total in NFL annals. After a 27-13 loss at Green Bay in Week 1, the Lions have put 34-plus points on the board in each of their last four games—all wins. In 43 total outings (including playoffs) dating back to 2023, Dan Campbell’s club has scored 30 or more points an incredible 26 times.