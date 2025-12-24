2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 17

With two weeks to play in NFL 2025, only one team has clinched a division title. That would be the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Birds are one of five teams in the NFC that have clinched a playoff spot. Meanwhile, five teams in the AFC are also headed to the postseason. That means there are only four berths left, two in each conference.

So Week 17 begins with a tripleheader on Christmas Day, followed by an intriguing doubleheader on Saturday. Hence, five games will have already been played before Sunday’s slate.

Football food for thought in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL Season

Thursday, Dec. 25 (Christmas)

Dallas (6-8-1) at Washington (4-11): Since being swept in this series back in 2020, the Cowboys own a 7-2 record in this storied series—including a 44-22 victory in Week 7 at home earlier this season. Dallas is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, and has been outscored a combined 112-73 in those contests.

Detroit (8-7) at Minnesota (7-8): Two teams that combined for a 29-5 record last season have teamed for a 15-15 mark with two weeks to play. The Vikings won at Ford Field earlier this season and can sweep the Lions for the first time since 2020. Detroit ran for only 15 yards in last Sunday’s home loss to the Steelers.

Denver (12-3) at Kansas City (6-9): Sean Payton’s playoff-bound team was pushed around at home last week by the surging Jaguars. Still, they have a chance here to sweep the Chiefs for the first time since 2014. Andy Reid starts a third different quarterback in as many games with Gardner Minshew going down.

Saturday, Dec. 27

Houston (10-5) at L.A. Chargers (11-4): It’s a postseason rematch from a year ago. In the first round of the 2024 AFC playoffs, the host Texans stole four Justin Herbert passes on the way to a lopsided 32-12 victory. Jim Harbaugh’s team has won four straight games however Houston is currently on a seven-game roll.

Baltimore (7-8) at Green Bay (9-5-1): The Ravens make their first appearance at Lambeau Field since 2017 looking to stay alive in the AFC North title race. Both of these clubs are coming off losses and each has a question mark at quarterback. Will there be a clash betweenLamar Jackson and Jordan Love? Stay tuned.

Sunday, Dec. 28

Seattle (12-3) at Carolina (8-7): The team with the best record in the NFC hosts a playoff hopeful in the Panthers, who took over first place in the NFC South last week with a victory over the Bucs. Carolina has alternated wins and losses in their last nine games, so a little quick math should tell you something.

Arizona (3-12) at Cincinnati (5-10): The Cardinals are in the Queen City for the first time since 2019 looking to end a seven-game skid. The Bengals rolled the Dolphins at Miami last Sunday. Zac Taylor’s club is 2-5 at home this season and 0-4 vs. NFC teams this year—allowing 159 points in those setbacks.

Pittsburgh (9-6) at Cleveland (3-12): Via a 23-9 victory back in Week 6 at Pittsburgh, the Steelers can sweep this series for the first time since 2021. Aaron Rodgers will be without wideout DK Metcalf for the last two games of the regular season. Cleveland’s amazing Myles Garrett has 22.0 sacks this season.

Jacksonville (11-4) at Indianapolis (8-7): The blistering-hot Jaguars, who have clinched a playoff berth, made a major statement last Sunday as they handled the Broncos in Denver. Liam Coen’s team has won six straight games, while the Colts dropped their fifth consecutive contest on Monday night vs. the 49ers.

Tampa Bay (7-8) at Miami (6-9): It’s been a rough year for both of these Florida teams. The Bucs have dropped six of their last seven games after a 6-2 start. The Dolphins lost seven of their first nine games and never reached the .500 mark. Miami’s De’Von Achane has easily been the club’s best player in 2025.

New England (12-3) at N.Y. Jets (3-12): A year ago, the 5-12 Jets finished one game ahead of the 4-13 Patriots in the divisional standings. Now New England is playoff-bound for the first time since 2021, and seek their first AFC East title since 2019. Aaron Glenn’s team still hasn’t intercepted a pass this season.

New Orleans (5-10) at Tennessee (3-12): It’s a battle of last-place teams, and each is coming off a victory in Week 16. In fact, Kellen Moore’s team is riding a three-game winning streak, and the Saints have equaled last season’s victory total. The Titans have won two of their last three games after a 1-11 start.

N.Y. Giants (2-13) at Las Vegas (2-13): Here’s another clash of teams residing in their divisional basements. Not only does Big Blue and the Silver and Black own identical win-loss records, both clubs are in the midst of nine-game skids. Pete Carroll’s team is last in the NFL in total yards and points scored.

Philadelphia (10-5) at Buffalo (11-4): The Eagles have won two straight NFC East titles and are headed to the postseason for the fifth straight year. The Bills are playoff bound for the seventh straight season, now the longest current streak in the league. Can Buffalo’s defense slow down rejuvenated Saquon Barkley?

Chicago (11-4) at San Francisco (11-4): Thanks to the Steelers’ win at Detroit on Sunday, the Bears and 49ers—last place teams in their respective divisions in 2024—are headed to the playoffs. Caleb Williams continues to come up with his share of clutch plays. The Niners are now riding a five-game winning streak.

Monday, Dec. 29

L.A. Rams (11-4) at Atlanta (6-9): In a span of a few days, Sean McVay’s playoff-bound team dropped from first place in the NFC West to third behind the Seahawks and 49ers. The Falcons have strung together back-to-back wins and running back Bijan Robinson leads the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,026).