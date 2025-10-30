2025 NFL Season: Football food for thought in Week 9

Six teams that had Week 8 off return to action in a slate that includes 14 games. There’s a clash of division leaders in the Steel City, while a pair of AFC powerhouses renew acquaintances once again.

Talk about opposite ends of the spectrum? There are two first-place teams (Eagles and Buccaneers) off this week, as well as a pair of clubs (Browns and Jets) currently sitting in their respective divisional basements.

Week 9 begins in South Florida and ends in Dallas as NFL 2025 nears the halfway point.

Football food for thought in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL Season

Off: Cleveland, N.Y. Jets, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay

Thursday, Oct. 30

Baltimore (2-5) at Miami (2-6): The Ravens snapped a four-game losing streak last Sunday and now head to South Florida. After totaling 11 TD passes and 10 picks in his first seven games, Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa threw for four scores without a turnover last Sunday at Atlanta. Lamar Jackson returns for Baltimore.

Sunday, Nov. 2

Chicago (4-3) at Cincinnati (3-5): The Bears will be playing their fifth road game in 2025, and look to rebound after a shaky effort at Baltimore. Last Sunday, Cincinnati’s defense gave up 502 total yards in last Sunday’s home loss to the then-winless Jets. The Bengals are allowing an NFL-high 31.6 points per game.

Minnesota (3-4) at Detroit (5-2): Vikings’ quarterback J.J. McCarthy will make his third start of the season and first since Week 2 now that quarterback Carson Wentz has been lost for the rest of the season. The Lions are ranked eighth in the league in both total yards gained and fewest total yards allowed per game.

Carolina (4-4) at Green Bay (5-1-1): It’s another stiff test for the Panthers, who were embarrassed at home last Sunday by the talented Bills. Meanwhile, the Packers haven’t lost since that 13-10 setback at Cleveland in Week 3. Matt LaFleur’s has scored at least 27 points in their other six games this season.

Denver (6-2) at Houston (3-4): Two of the game’s better defensive units clash in a battle of 2024 playoff teams. The Broncos lead the league with 36 sacks, while the Texans have allowed the fewest total yards and fewest points per game in the NFL. Sean Payton’s talented team is riding a five-game winning streak.

Atlanta (3-4) at New England (6-2): Once again, the Falcons are one of the NFL’s most unpredictable club. Raheem Morris’s club has dropped two straight since knocking off the Buffalo Bills on a Monday night at Atlanta. Mike Vrabel’s second-ranked run defense will look to clamp down on Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson.

San Francisco (5-3) at N.Y. Giants (2-6): The 49ers, now sitting in third place in the NFC West, are on the road for a second straight week and once again face one of the league’s better pass rushers in the Giants’ Brian Burns. He’s totaled 10.0 sacks, and has at least one QB trap in seven games this season.

Indianapolis (7-1) at Pittsburgh (4-3): These two teams meet for the fourth consecutive season but the first time in Pittsburgh since 2020. The Colts have won the last two meetings, and Shane Steichen brings the NFL’s highest-scoring team into this matchup. The Steelers’ defense has been a huge disappointment.

L.A. Chargers (5-3) at Tennessee (1-7): Jim Harbaugh’s squad had some extra time to get ready for this contest. The Titans have totaled a mere eight offensive TDs in as many games. The Bolts scored 37 points in their Week 8 win over the Vikings. Tennessee has combined for 37 points in their last three outings.

New Orleans (1-7) at L.A. Rams (5-2): Kellen Moore’s club is in the midst of another losing streak, and the Saints are now turning to rookie quarterback Tyler Shough as they look to end a three-game skid. Sean McVay’s team has given up a combined 58 points in their five wins, compared to 59 points in two losses.

Jacksonville (4-3) at Las Vegas (2-5): Both of these teams sat out Week 8 and now return to action. After forcing 14 turnovers during their 4-1 start, the Jaguars failed to come up with a takeaway in losses to the Seahawks and Rams. Only the Titans (13.8) are averaging fewer points per game than the Raiders (14.7).

Kansas City (5-3) at Buffalo (5-2): Including four playoff clashes (all won by the Chiefs), it’s the 10th clash between these AFC powers dating back to 2020. However, the Bills have won four straight regular-season encounters dating back to ‘21. Andy Reid’s resurgent team is 5-1 in its last six outings following a 0-2 start.

Seattle (5-2) at Washington (3-5): Mike Macdonald’s club had some extra time to prepare for their cross-country trip to Landover. Meanwhile, the Commanders have a short week after losing at Kansas City on Monday night. The ‘Hawks haven’t lost a road game since Week 4 of 2024, a streak of nine straight wins.

Monday, Nov. 3

Arizona (2-5) at Dallas (3-4-1): The Cardinals return to action after a week off, and own the NFL’s longest current losing streak at five in a row. The Cowboys gave up 44 points last Sunday at Denver, a week after scoring 44 points in beating Washington. Dallas’ defense has allowed 30 offensive TDs in eight games.