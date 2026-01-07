2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated top-10 mock draft ahead of Wild Card Round

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than three months away if you can believe that, and the 2025 NFL Season is only a month away from being over, so we are moving right now. The NFL Draft doesn't appear to be rich with QB talent like other years, but that may only add intrigue going forward.

Unfortunately for those QB-needy teams, they might have to look elsewhere or even simply not take a QB this year, perhaps waiting until 2027 where the class projects to be a lot better. There are other top prospects who don't play QB who also make a lot of sense for some of these teams.

Ahead of Wild Card Weekend, let's crack open a fresh top-10 mock draft.

Updated top-10 mock draft ahead of Wild Card Weekend

1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This feels like the only right move for the Las Vegas Raiders at this point, as this team simply has to take the QB position more seriously, and Fernando Mendoza is plenty good enough as a prospect to go first overall.

2. New York Jets - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Dante Moore could fall right into the New York Jets laps with the second overall pick, perhaps giving the team some optimism for the future, but this does feel like a lame-duck coaching staff.

3. Arizona Cardinals - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

It's really hard for the Arizona Cardinals to pick a direction to go in with the third overall pick, as there likely isn't going to be a good enough QB prospect to take this high, but the Cardinals do need one. I guess Jordyn Tyson makes sense? The offense does need another weapon.

4. Tennessee Titans - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The first major shock if the 2026 NFL Draft could be the Tennessee Titans giving Cam Ward a a potentially elite running back prospect to take some off of his plate as he continues his development into 2026 and beyond.

5. New York Giants - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs could be the best non-quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, so the New York Giants might actually be getting a bit of a steal here if he falls to the fifth overall selection.

6. Cleveland Browns - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese just adds to an already great defense. The Browns might be in a position to bring in a veteran bridge QB - this might allow them to look to the 2027 NFL Draft to find a more long-term answer, as the 2026 class just doesn't appear to be all that special right now.

7. Washington Commanders - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Washington Commanders need some help off the edge, so Rueben Bain Jr could help solve those issues. While he is undersized, he's a good football player. Draft good football players, period.

8. New Orleans Saints - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Another pass-rusher is off the board, as the Saints get more explosive off the edge and take Keldric Faulk from Auburn. New Orleans could use another offensive weapon, but bolstering the trenches is more important.

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Kansas City Chiefs have to get more stout along the defensive line. While Peter Woods might not be a sexy pick, he could be impactful enough to have a massive ripple effect across the entire defense.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

The Cincinnati Bengals probably can't go wrong with any top defensive prospect with their first-round pick. Trench play has been a theme in this mock draft, and it continues here with David Bailey. Trey Hendrickson is a free agent in 2026.