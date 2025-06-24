There are a few teams in the NFL heading into the 2025 season that could totally flip their records around.

This is a fun exericse - teams regress and breakout every single season, and that isn't going to change as we make our way through the summer months. Training camp is right around the corner, and that soon makes way for the preseason.

And in the beginning of September, the regular season begins. We dove into three teams that may see their records flip in 2025. Let's talk about them here.

3 NFL teams that could flip their record around in the 2025 season

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7 in 2024)

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers recently, but while this may seem like a great move for 2025, Rodgers could also be on the decline. He's 41 years old and just is not the same QB he has been, and that makes sense.

With the Steelers not having great weapons or a top offensive line, things might begin to fall apart for the four-time MVP. He did throw 28 touchdown passes for the New York Jets in the 2024 NFL Season, but 2025 could be a totally different story, and Pittsburgh is playing in the rugged AFC North where anything can happen.

San Francisco 49ers (6-11 in 2024)

The San Francisco 49ers have the easiest schedule in the NFL and are also getting some of their key players back from injury. It's not crazy to think that this team could nearly double their win total from 2024 into 2025 and win 11 games.

Brock Purdy has his contract extension, and other players like Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk figure to be back in the mix.

Atlanta Falcons (8-9 in 2024)

This really wouldn't be anything major, but Michael Penix Jr being able to start all 17 games for the Falcons and perhaps leading them to a nine-win season would make things very encouraging in Atlanta for the 2026 NFL Season. Penix took over late in the season for the benched Kirk Cousins, but his limited time on the field doesn't give us a huge indication about what he could do in 2025.

However, the improved defense and the potential for a year two jump could help Atlanta scrape together a winning record.