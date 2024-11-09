3 quarterbacks who could sign mega-extensions in the 2025 NFL Offseason
The QB market is always resetting with insane contract figures, and these three QBs could make some noise in that regard in the 2025 offseason. Every single year, the top players at any position typically reset the market with huge contracts.
This applies to the QB position as well, the highest-paid position in all of sports. There could be a handful of quarterbacks who are currently on pace to sign some very lucrative extensions next offseason, and they could land as some pretty controversial move.
Let's look at the three most likely QBs to sign huge deals in the 2025 offseason.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Maybe one of the more controversial QBs in the NFL today, Brock Purdy is due for a contract extension next offseason, and I do not see how he does not get a large one from the San Francisco 49ers. Sure, Purdy is in a great offensive situation, but he's also been a very good QB, period.
In his first two years in the NFL, Purdy has been to the NFC Championship Game and to the Super Bowl. Unless something major happens, Purdy and the 49ers will agree on some sort of long-term deal that is probably set to be in the $50 million per year range.
The long-term question here is obviously whether or not Purdy can eventually lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Brock Purdy can't help that many of his teammates got hurt this year, but the 49ers do have a 5-4 record in front of them after Week 10 and are very likely making the playoffs yet again.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
The average annual value on Josh Allen's contract is $43 million, and that ranks as the 14th-richest in the NFL. Allen may not truly care about the deal he's on, but deep down, he probably wants to be paid over $50 million per year, which is likely where he should be. Allen is proving a lot of people wrong (including me) with his efficient play in 2024.
Sure, the playoffs are what really matters, but Allen is once again an MVP candidate and Buffalo could look to extend their stud QB yet again for another three or four seasons. Any new deal that Allen gets will easily shatter the $50 million mark, and could even shatter the $60 million mark as well.
Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Say what you want about Sam Darnold, but he is playing himself into a very nice payday next offseason. I could see Darnold getting a similar deal to what Baker Mayfield got. Mayfield signed for three years and $100 million. The one issue with guys like Mayfield, Darnold, Geno Smith, Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, and others is that they prove to be very capable passers and should certainly be starting, but no NFL team is going to win a Super Bowl with those guys under center.
Signing Sam Darnold for a three-year, $100 million hypothetical deal may give a team some stability at QB, but beyond that, it kind of puts them in no-man's land. However, unless Sam Darnold implodes, he is going to get a handsome payday next offseason whether you agree with it or not.