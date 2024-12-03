NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the rookie quarterback class after Week 13
Week 13 of the 2024 NFL Season is now over, so as we have done, let's power-rank the rookie quarterback class as Week 14 creeps up. With only a handful of games left, the rookie quarterback class only has a few more weeks to make their cases for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
It's been a largely productive season for four rookie passers, and it does seem like the 2024 NFL Draft was the year to grab a QB, as a total of six went within the first 12 picks. the 2025 NFL Draft QB class does not seem to be all that good, so that could be bad news for teams who are in need of a passer.
Let's power-rank the rookie QB class following Week 13.
4. Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Drake Maye slides down to no. 4 in our rookie QB power rankings after Week 13, but let's not overthink this here; Drake Maye is overcoming some bad coaching in New England and is having a fine season. He and the Pats should be a lot better in 2025 with some added help along the offensive line and at the WR position.
Maye can only do so much with the personnel he has on offense. The Patriots are a bad team overall, but they do seem to have something special with Drake Maye.
3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
Some of the blame for the end of that game on Thanksgiving does fall on the shoulders of Caleb Williams, but at the end of the day, it's also a coaching issue. The Chicago Bears needed to move on from Matt Eberflus, so that was the right move for them.
We'll see if interim head coach Thomas Brown can stabilize this roster a bit, as it is way too talented for them to be 4-8. The Bears won't make the playoffs this season, but Caleb Williams has largely played well.
2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels was very productive in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans, but it was also against the Tennessee Titans. You may think that Daniels should be ranked no. 1, and I would 100% buy into your argument. At this point, Daniels and Bo Nix have to be neck-and-neck, but the momentum still may be with Nix after what he and the Denver Broncos did on Monday Night Football.
Jayden Daniels is still having a stellar season and has some shades of Lamar Jackson to his game. He's a very fluid thrower and is already an elite threat with his legs. It's hard to find a reason to not be extremely encouraged about the Washington Commanders and their long-term viability with Daniels under center.
1. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
You may disagree with Bo Nix still being ranked no. 1 on these rookie QB power rankings, but after what happened on Monday Night Football between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, Nix still deserves the top spot. He wasn't super efficient, but managed to make a huge statement for his Rookie of the Year campaign with a 93-yard TD pass to Marvin Mims Jr.
It is easily one of the top throws of the year thus far, and the Broncos have now won three games in a row and are 8-3 over their last 11 contests after starting 0-2. The momentum is still with Nix, and we'll see if Denver can keep this up when they come out of their Week 14 bye and play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15.