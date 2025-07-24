5 most interesting stories to watch during 2025 NFL Training Camp

With NFL training camps underway, every team has its fair share of questions and drama. While the top headlines will focus on star players and contending teams, some of the more intriguing stories are happening in quarterback rooms, contract disputes, or crowded position battles.

This year's training camp storylines include the following and much more. Here are five of the most interesting situations to monitor as training camp unfolds.

Intriguing storyline to keep an eye on this training camp

Who Wins the Browns Quarterback Battle?

Cleveland’s quarterback situation is insanity in all the best ways. Four names are in contention, rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. The front office seems split between going all in on a youth movement or sticking with a veteran with steady hands. Flacco brings a ton of experience, Pickett has upside, and both rookies could offer some hope for the future. If Sanders impresses, maybe the team believes it will be worth the risk. Right now, it seems to be a complete toss-up that will likely be decided in the following weeks, including the preseason games.

Can Jaxson Dart Surpass Wilson and Winston in New York?

The Giants traded back in for Jaxson Dart, which signals they are eventually going to go all in on a younger QB. Brian Daboll’s job is on the line after a disappointing 3-14 2024 season, and he might be hesitant to go with the young talent. Wilson gives the team the best chance to win right now, but if Dart performs well in camp, would Daboll consider letting the young hot shot start early on. Pressure will mount throughout the season for Daboll if things start poorly, so it feels like just a matter of time until Dart gets his shot.

Will Hendrickson and Stewart Get Paid or Sit Out?



The Bengals are currently operating without their two best edge rushers on the team. Trey Hendrickson and rookie Shemar Stewart are holding firm on their contract demands, and so far the Bengals have not budged. If the Bengals want to try and contend in 2025 they will need Hendrickson and Stewart. Hendrickson’s track record and Stewart’s potential make both indispensable.The season is still several weeks away, so they still have time. But the clock is ticking.

Who Wins the RB1 Job in Dallas?

The Cowboys lacked a consistent lead back in 2024, and in this past offseason, the team brought in 3 new backs to work with. Javonte Williams begins camp as the favorite, and with Williams being healthy and motivated, he will have the best shot to start in week 1. Sanders is also in a similar boat to Williams. He is more motivated than ever after a bad tenure with the Panthers, and he will be given a shot to earn the starting role. Then there’s rookie Jaydon Blue, a speedster with upside and explosion. As of now, it does look like Dallas will work in a committee, but eventually, they would be wise to find the leader of the pack.

Can J.J. McCarthy Deliver for the Vikings?

J.J. McCarthy is back to being healthy and is ready to show Minnesota why he was drafted in the first round. The team is a win now roster and McCarthy will have to prove early on that he can lead the team. So far in camp he has looked solid, but at times a bit shaky. If he can handle the camp pressures and preseason reps, then he will be locked in to start week 1. However, if he does struggle in both scenarios, does the team look at backup Sam Howell as a short-term solution? The expectations are very high, and so is the pressure to perform.