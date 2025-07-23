Every NFL season, there are a few later round draft picks who end up playing a massive role for their respective teams. Whether this is due to injuries, shallow depth charts, or simply overperforming expectations, these rookies often become key pieces for their squads.

While most attention will be paid to the first or second round picks, usually it is the day three players who can bring the most value for the price spent. Here are five underrated rookies who might play a surprisingly important role this upcoming season.

Bradyn Swinson - EDGE, Patriots

Swinson was drafted in the fifth round, however Swinson is a much better player than what his draft position suggests. Many scouts graded him as a day 2 talent, but fell primarily for off the field concerns. Swinson has a mixture of unique power and speed, to go along with a knack for always being in the backfield. The Patriots badly need help off the edge, and Swinson could earn a role in the rotation early on.

Jay Toia - DT, Cowboys

Jay Toia brings sheer size and power to the middle of the Cowboys defensive line. At 342 pounds, Toia will fit the mold of a typical run stuffer which Dallas could really use. Mazi Smith, 2023 first rounder, has yet to live up to the expectations he had as a run stuffer. If Mazi can not get the job, Toia could be relied upon to help the interior defensive line stuff the run.

Marcus Mbow - IOL, Giants

The Giants interior offensive line was a bit disappointing in 2024, and in this recent offseason the team really did nothing to address the issue. Mbow, despite his size limitations, is technically refined and has a strong base to get the job done. He was a solid pickup in the fifth round and could earn playing time during the season if the interior line struggles.

Chris Paul Jr. - LB, Rams

The Rams are thin and unproven at linebacker, and Chris Paul Jr. could find himself getting some reps out of necessity. Paul had the talent to be drafted earlier than the fifth round, but due to some size concerns, he ultimately fell. However, Paul has the mental processing, instincts, and ability to play in space that can make him a good fit for today’s NFL. The Rams have a nasty defensive line that Paul could thrive behind.

Malachi Moore - S, Jets

The Jets safety room has a ton of questions they need to answer, and that will open the door for Malachi Moore. He has been a contributor at Alabama since 2020, which means he brings a ton of big game experience despite being a rookie. He may not have any elite tools, but he is a smart player who can stick well in coverage. For a Jets team who is trying to round out their defense, Moore could be a solid option at safety.