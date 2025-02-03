The Chicago Bears have to have a huge 2025 NFL Draft. Does this mock draft get them on the right track? The teams seems to be on the right track with hiring Ben Johnson to be their head coach. Johnson is a strong offensive mind that should be able to get the most out of this talented roster.

The Bears were also able to steal Johnson from Detroit, so there is reason to believe that the Lions got a bit weaker since losing Johnson. The team should be all about developing Caleb Williams. If that can happen, the Bears will compete for the NFC North title in 2025.

Let's roll out this Chicago Bears' mock draft to kick off the Ben Johnson era.

Bears 2025 NFL Mock Draft: The Ben Johnson era gets off to a great start

10th Pick - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

The Bears land a sure-thing along the offensive line and grab Tyler Booker from Alabama. Chicago makes a strong effort to protect Caleb Williams, who also does need to work on not taking as many sacks as he did as a rookie.

39th Pick - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Chicago bolsters their offensive line at the top of the second round in this NFL mock draft and grab the toolsy Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M. It does feel like Chicago is missing at least one more impact starter along the defensive line for Dennis Allen, their defensive coordinator.

41st Pick - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Bears bring a complete running back onto the team at pick 41 and grab Omarion Hampton from North Carolina. Hampton can truly do it all, so Ben Johnson is going to have a great time using this kid.

72nd Pick - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

Harold Fannin Jr is an interesting prospect. He could be deployed less as a tight end and more as a bigger slot receiver. Ben Johnson will be creative enough to find a role for Fannin in this offense, so he's their pick at the 72nd slot.

149th Pick - Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland

Not picking again until 149, the Bears continue to bolster their defensive line and bring on Jordan Phillips from Maryland.

204th Pick - Demetrius Knight Jr, LB, South Carolina

Chicago has to understand that while the offense needs attention, the defense has to stay solid to compete with the high-flying offenses in the NFC North. They grab linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr from South Carolina at pick 204.

235th Pick - Glendon Miller, S, Maryland

The secondary could use some depth help, so at pick 235, Chicago drafts safety Glendon Miller from Maryland.

242nd Pick - DeMonte Capeheart, DT, Clemson

To finish off this NFL mock draft, Chicago grabs their third player along the defensive front and takes DeMonte Capeheart from Clemson.

Would this mock draft bring the Chicago Bears to the next level in the NFC North for years to come?