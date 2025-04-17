The Cincinnati Bengals are truly close to getting back into contention, but they would need a high-end NFL Draft class to get there. If not for one of the worst defenses in the NFL in 2024, the Bengals likely would have one 11 or 12 games and could have made a Super Bowl run.

Joe Burrow played the best season of his career, and WR Ja'Marr Chase won the triple crown. Now, heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Cincy will legitimate have one last chance to significantly improve their roster before the NFL season.

They did go 9-8 in 2024, so it's not like they were a bad team. Let's see if this mock draft can get the Bengals back into contention.

Bengals 2025 NFL mock draft: Addressing needs to get back into contention

17. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

Mike Green is a super-productive pass rusher and could also be some Trey Henrdrickson insurance. As of now, Hendrickson does not have a long-term deal, but I will be optimistic here in this mock draft and say that the Bengals figure something out.

A pass rush duo if Green and Hendrickson could be deadly and raise the entire defense.

49. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Using the first and second-round picks on defense should be on the table. The Bengals hold pick 49 in this mock draft and grab Tyleik Williams from Ohio State. All of a sudden, the defensive front does look a lot better.

81. Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

Marcus Mbow could potentially play both guard and center in the NFL. The Bengals do have a desperate need at guard, so you have to figure that's where he would play at the NFL level. Getting Mbow at pick 81 would actually be some awesome value for de-facto GM Duke Tobin. These first three picks are pretty ideal for the Bengals...

119. Miles Frazier, OG, LSU

Grabbing another iOL player, the Bengals take Miles Frazier from LSU and may have just rebuilt their guard room. There are still some capable guards out on the free agency market, but the best long-term plan would be for the team to draft and develop at this position.

Mbow and Frazier in back-to-back picks could pay big-time dividends.

153. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

Now addressing some weaponry concerns, the Bengals grab RJ Harvey from UCF. In 2024, Harvey had 1,844 offensive yards and 25 total touchdowns. A potential RB2 for Chase Brown is on the way late in this 2025 NFL mock draft.

193. Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky

Across 45 collegiate games, Upton Stout racked up 12 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and 15 passes defended. He played his college football at Western Kentucky and North Texas. He's the Bengals final pick in this mock draft.