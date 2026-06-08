Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC South team in 2026

After 11 weeks of play in 2025, the Indianapolis Colts owned an 8-2 record. Shane Steichen’s team owned a two-game lead in the AFC South over the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4) and a three-game edge over the reigning division champion Houston Texans (5-5).

Over the final seven weeks of the season, neither the Jaguars nor Texans would lose a game. Meanwhile, Indianapolis ended the year on a seven-game skid. Jacksonville won the AFC South, the Texans were a wild card (for the first time) and the Colts missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record.

It should be another competitive year in a division with a pair of 12-plus wins teams from a year ago, one new head coach and plenty of new faces on all four rosters.

Top addition, biggest departure for the 4 AFC South teams

Houston Texans

Best addition: T Braden Smith

Last offseason, Houston made major alterations on its offensive line and this unit made strides in terms of pass protection. There was more of the same this year as Wyatt Teller (Browns) takes over at left guard, first-round pick Keylan Rutledge may be the new starting center, and Smith joins the Texans after eight seasons with the rival Colts. The 6’6”, 312-pound pro’s familiarity with the AFC South is a big plus here.

Biggest loss: P Tommy Townsend

The six-year veteran remains a member of the AFC South after signing a two-year deal, $5 million deal (via Spotrac) with the Tennessee Titans. Houston responded by obtaining Kai Kroeger from the Saints in a deal involving late-round picks in 2028. Prior to joining the Texans in 2024, Townsend was a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro with the Chiefs in 2022, and the former Florida Gator owns a pair of Super Bowl rings.

Indianapolis Colts

Best addition: LB C.J. Allen

The second-round pick from the University of Georgia figures to be an immediate starter in the middle of coordinator Lou Anarumo’s defensive unit. His final season with the Bulldogs saw him total 88 tackles (47 solo), 3.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 13 outings. Allen takes over for productive linebacker Zaire Franklin, who was dealt to the Packers this offseason.

Biggest loss: CB Kenny Moore II

He is regarded as one of the top slot corners in the league, but was released by the team this offseason. Moore remains on the open market and has quite the résumé. In nine seasons with the team, he totaled 21 interceptions (4 returned for scores), 68 passes defensed, a pair of fumble recoveries (1 touchdown) and 11.5 sacks. The former undrafted free agent from Valdosta State was a Pro Bowler in 2021.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Best addition: G Emmanuel Pregnon

Liam Coen’s Jaguars were very quiet this offseason during free agency, but wound up adding 10 players in the draft. The talented Pregnon was the second of three third-round selections by the defending division champions. The 6’4 1/4”, 314-pound prospect spent 2025 with the Oregon Ducks after two-year stints at Wyoming (2021-22) and USC (2023-24). He could push for a starting job this summer at training camp.

Biggest loss: RB Travis Etienne Jr.

The 25th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft was out for his entire rookie campaign. However, the only action the former Clemson University star has missed since was two games in 2024. During his stay in Jacksonville, he amassed 1,300-plus yards from scrimmage in all but one season. The new member of the New Orleans Saints’ backfield gained 5,136 scrimmage yards and 32 touchdowns with the Jaguars.

Tennessee Titans

Best addition: WR Carnell Tate

He was the fourth overall pick in April’s draft and the first wide receiver selected. Tate hopes to follow in a long line of successful Ohio State Buckeye wideouts. The Titans’ offense was dreadful last season (31st in the NFL in total yards, 30th in passing yardage) as rookie quarterback Cam Ward took a licking (55 sacks) and still managed to throw 15 TD passes. That will change with the addition of this polished wideout.

Biggest loss: DT T’Vondre Sweat

The 2024 second-round pick from the University of Texas was sent to the New York Jets in exchange for defensive end Jermaine Johnson. Sweat was Pro Football Focus’ No. 5 interior defender in 2025, and also graded out as the fourth-best performer as the position against the run. Tennessee’s defense ranked 15th vs. the run this past season, and new head coach Robert Saleh has a lot of new pieces on defense.