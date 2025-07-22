As NFL teams prepare for training camp and then the preseason, there are still several notable free agents on the market. Whether due to age, injuries, or a down year, these players remain unsigned, but that does not mean they cannot add value to a team.

For teams looking to fill roster holes or add extra depth before the season kicks off, these names could make some plays on Sunday. Here are some of the best available NFL free agents still available ahead of the 2025 preseason.

Who are the best remaining free agents approaching the final stages of the 2025 NFL Offseason?

Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen is well past his prime but he still remains a savvy route runner. While his speed and separation ability have declined, he still has enough shiftiness and IQ to get open in multiple ways. At this stage of his career, he is best used as a WR3 who can work in the slot and provide reliability in key situations.

Amari Cooper

Cooper is another veteran wideout who can still make plays, especially if paired to an elite WR1. He is no longer a true WR1, but his route running and hands make him a very solid second option. He may not be the deep threat that he used to be, but he still has the ability to make plays all over the field.

Rasul Douglas

Douglas had a very strong 2023 season and was viewed as a positive defensive asset. But sadly his 2024 campaign was a bit of a let down. He struggled with consistency, and all around played mediocre. However, for a team who needs depth and experience, Douglas could be a good fit and maybe bounce back if put in the right scheme.

Asante Samuel Jr.

Asante showed real promise in coverage in his first few years, but now because of a neck injury, there is a lot of rightful concern about his ability to still play. However, if healthy, Samuel has the versatility, speed, and instincts to make him a very compelling option for a corner needy team.

Brandon Scherff

Scherff is 33 years old and likely nearing the end of his career, however, he is still capable of providing solid starting guard play for a team looking to fix a hole. He has plenty of experience and toughness to make him an intriguing veteran presence on a team in need of line help.

Justin Simmons

Justin Simmons has lost a step from his All-Pro form, but still he remains a reliable starter at safety. His range, speed, and playmaking ability has all taken a step back, but his leadership and football IQ continue to make him a valuable team for any team that needs experience in the back end.

Za’Darius Smith

Za’Darius Smith has not been a dominant edge defender for a few years now, however, that does not mean that he cannot provide a solid pass rush off the edge. He is capable against the run, and still has the nuance needed to get to the QB. For any team in need of rotational pass rushers, Smith has to be an intriguing option.

Marcus Williams

Marcus Williams is coming off a brutal 2024 year, where he got benched and hurt his stock tremendously. That said, he has a proven track year of good play at safety, that makes him deserving of another chance to prove 2024 was a fluke. If given a fresh start, he might be able to regain his form.