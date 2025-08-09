Arch Manning is shaping up to be the next generational quarterback prospect, the kind of talent every NFL scout will have on their radar. Whether he declares for the 2026 or 2027 draft, every team across the league will be watching closely, wondering if the young QB could be the guy who turns their franchise into contenders.

With all eyes on Arch, it’s both exciting and intriguing to consider which NFL rosters might offer the best fit for his skills and long-term success. Below, we’ll look at the teams that could provide the ideal landing spot for Arch Manning to maximize his potential from day one.

Best landing spots for Texas QB Arch Manning

Los Angeles Rams

Stafford is in the final stages of his career, and may only have 1 to 3 years left in him. The Rams are extremely talented, and have one of the best play callers in the league. If Arch were taken by Los Angeles in the next two years, he may have the chance to develop behind Stafford for a year and work within an offense that has great talent around him.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have been a quarterback away from being a great team for many years. Arch would join a roster that has a good mix of veterans and youth, with the offense being fairly young. Arch could step in with stability at coach, and enough talent to support him early on. If Arch were selected here, he could almost instantly elavate the team's chance for playoff success.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have a veteran at QB in Geno Smith, and Arch could step in as a backup and learn from the experienced gun slinger. It is also fair to mention that Tom Brady is in the building, and Arch would have a support system that includes the Manning family, and potentially Tom Brady. Surrounding Arch in Vegas could be other young talents with guys like Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers. All in all, it feels like a great spot for the young QB to land at.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts sneakily have a pretty good roster. The offense has 4 really good wideouts, a potential star tight end in Tyler Warren, and an offensive line that can support him early on. The only question for this team is at head coach with Shane Steichen being a bit on the hot seat due to Anthony Richardson’s slow start to his career. However, the roster is good, and the team feels like they are just a QB away from being contenders.

Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold is the guy for now, and maybe Jalen Milroe is the long-term plan. But if Milroe does not pan out, then drafting Arch to develop behind Darnold for a year or two makes a ton of sense. The offense has talented young pieces with guys like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker, and Elijah Arroyo, however, the offensive line leaves a bit to be desired for now. The roster has a talented defense, and a guy like Arch could be the missing piece to get the Seahawks over the hump.