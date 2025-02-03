The Las Vegas Raiders have to land a franchise QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. Will they be able to do it in this mock draft? Not only did they make one major move to hire Pete Carroll as their new head coach, but they also hired Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator, which may be an even bolder move.

The Raiders are clearly investing a ton of resources into this era, and one of the many things that are missing from this franchise is a viable quarterback. We'll see what kind of plan Carroll and co. can put in place to restore this franchise back to its previous winning ways.

Can they dig out of the abyss with this NFL mock draft?

Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Can the team land their franchise quarterback?

6th Pick - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

With both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward off the board, the Las Vegas Raiders opt to bolster their WR room and will draft Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona in this mock draft. Whoever plays QB for the Raiders will now have a top-notch target to throw to.

37th Pick - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Some decent value here in the second round, Las Vegas drafts Jalen Milroe from Alabama. It would not shock me to see the Raiders bring in a one-year bridge QB to give Milroe some time to develop behind the scenes.

68th Pick - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

A huge position of need, the Raiders use their 68th pick on the RB position and grab Kaleb Johnson from Iowa. All of a sudden, this team is bringing their offense to life.

73rd Pick - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

But now it's time to address the defensive side of the ball for a couple of picks, so the Raiders take the talented defensive tackle in TJ Sanders. The team has to rebuild their defensive front around Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins.

107th Pick - Rod Moore, S, Michigan

Another pick on defense; the Raiders take Rod Moore from Michigan. Moore is a very smart player.

144th Pick - Jonah Monheim, OC, USC

It seems like this franchise is always needing some help along their offensive line. Jonah Monheim could be another great value pick for the Raiders here in the middle of the 2025 NFL Draft. They've got a solid left tackle in Kolton Miller and someone who could be a stud iOL in Jackson Powers-Johnson.

182nd Pick - Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

Double-dipping at QB makes sense for this team when you think about it - there isn't any for a team to not do this when they don't have a franchise QB. Kyle McCord could come in and compete with Jalen Milroe for the backup role in 2025.

214th Pick - RJ Oben, EDGE, Notre Dame

Now getting into some depth picks, the Raiders try to bolster their pass rush with RJ Oben from Notre Dame.

218th Pick - Joshua Gray, OG, Oregon State

Another pick along the offensive line, and it's become clear that the Raiders want to get stronger in the trenches. They take Joshua Gray from Oregon State.

224th Pick - Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State

To finish off this NFL mock draft, the Raiders take linebacker Cody Simon from Ohio State.