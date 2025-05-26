Ceiling and floor predictions for AFC West teams in the 2025 NFL Season

The AFC West could be shaping up to be the best division in football in 2025. Let's make some ceiling and floor record predictions. Another insanely talented division in the NFL, the AFC West saw three teams win double-digit games and make the playoffs in 2024.

It could be shaping up to look quite similar in 2025, as you could argue that both the Broncos and Chargers got better enough to challenge the Chiefs for the division title, something they have won every year since 2016.

Let's get into the good stuff and outline ceiling and floor record predictions for each team in 2025.

How will the AFC West look in the 2025 NFL Season?

Kansas City Chiefs



Ceiling: 14-3

Floor: 10-7

The three-time defending AFC Champions still have a path to a ton of wins in the 2025 NFL Season despite their slim margins - they can simply keep doing what they are doing, and it could be enough for a ton of wins.

But with that said, the Chiefs may be due for a bit of a regression, as they just aren't nearly as dominant as they have been in previous years, and it's not like they are guaranteed to always finish atop the AFC. Perhaps 2025 is the year we see this franchise take a step back?

Denver Broncos



Ceiling: 13-4

Floor: 8-9

The Denver Broncos won 10 games in 2024 and won nearly all 10 of them by double-digits. A year two jump from Bo Nix and an already-elite defense could be what this Broncos team needs to earn a few more wins from the year prior.

However, the sophomore slump cannot be ruled out, and if that does happen, a struggling offense that stalls out could ruin their season, as this would also bring down the defense as well.

Los Angeles Chargers



Ceiling: 13-4

Floor: 8-9

Some improved personnel situations on offense and another year of this coaching staff could see the Los Angeles Chargers earn two more wins than their 2024 total. Sean Payton's staff in Denver led this team from eight to 10 wins in their first two seasons.

However, ceiling concerns with Justin Herbert and a pretty vanilla offense could hurt the Chargers enough to knock them down a few wins and perhaps even bottom-out with a mediocre 8-9 record.

Las Vegas Raiders



Ceiling: 9-8

Floor: 5-12

The Las Vegas Raiders did improve their roster and coaching staff this offseason, but they are clearly still the worst team in the division and have the worst QB in the division as well. If all goes well for this team, we might see them scrape together a winning record, but they are just still way too far behind to make much noise, as their floor would keep them among the worst teams in the NFL.

The defense, on paper, is quite awful, and I am not sure Geno Smith is nearly as good as some people may think.