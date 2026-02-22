Chiefs pass up top offensive weapons in updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft

We actually began to see some issues with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2024. This team did win all of its one-score games, but the Chiefs were getting in one-score games with teams they should have otherwise blown out. It was not a recipe for success for the long-term.

And in the 2025 NFL Season, those slim margins flat-out disappeared. The Chiefs simply could not close out games, and during the season, people seemed to be overthinking this team a bit. At the end of the day, the roster just was not good enough. The Chiefs did not and do not have enough good players.

Multiple years of bad offseason by General Manager Brett Veach came to a bit of a boil in 2025, so the Chiefs have to get serious about directly address the most urgent needs in free agency and in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Kansas City Chiefs address key defensive needs in updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft

9. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Chiefs have a ton of free agents along the defensive line, including Charles Omenihu, Mike Pennell, Derrick Nnadi, and Jerry Tillery. To be fair, most of those players were forgettable, but they were also eating up a ton of snaps.

The Chiefs need some blue-chip talent along the defensive line, so while fans might be clamoring for Jeremiyah Love, the smarter selection is hitting the trenches with Peter Woods.

40. Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Zion Young is an encouraging pass-rushing prospect who could be a future stud along the defensive line with the right development. He has the size, length, and athleticism to be a starter for years to come. The Chiefs will continue to suffer if they don't figure out how to toughen up along the defensive line, as their inability to get to the quarterback brought down the entire defense.

It starts and ends in the trenches. Two-straight defensive line picks for the Chiefs in this mock draft.