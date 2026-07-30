Every NFC East team's top breakout player for the 2026 NFL season

The 2026 NFL season is creeping closer by the day, and training camps are underway around the league for all 32 teams.

Every team has breakout player candidates, and every potential breakout player around the league has a chance to help flip the script for their respective teams. One of the most interesting divisions, as always, is the NFC East, where the Dallas Cowboys are coming after the reigning division champion Philadelphia Eagles.

John Harbaugh is now the man at the helm of the New York Giants, and the Washington Commanders have completely revamped their defense. All four of these teams have fun potential breakout candidates entering the 2026 season, and we picked our top four players -- one from each franchise -- to make their presence known to the rest of the NFL world.

Top 4 breakout player candidates from NFC East teams in the 2026 NFL season

Philadelphia Eagles: Dontayvion Wicks, WR

After all of the musical chairs at the wide receiver position for the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, one of the most interesting playmakers on the team is newcomer Dontayvion Wicks.

Wicks spent the first few years of his NFL career as a member of the Green Bay Packers, and despite having a lot of mouths to feed there in Green Bay, he made an instant impact for the team, looking like a natural with the ball in space. After his role diminished last season, the Packers felt he was expendable in a contract year, but he could be a perfect complement to DeVonta Smith in Philadelphia.

During his rookie year, he averaged almost 15 yards per reception and looked like he was on his way to a continual ascent. The opportunity he's getting in Philadelphia with AJ Brown shipped off to the Patriots could be exactly what he needs.

Dallas Cowboys: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE

When the Dallas Cowboys landed Donovan Ezeiruaku in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL Draft, it felt like they had one of the biggest steals of the entire class on their hands.

After struggling through his rookie year in Dallas, Ezeiruaku maybe got exactly the type of wake-up call that he needed. He played 17 games and over 600 snaps, but only managed to register 2 sacks and 12 QB hits.

Not that there weren't flashes from Ezeiruaku, but the Cowboys are certainly hoping for (and maybe expecting) more in year two. And until they make some type of big, blockbuster trade, they really need this player to break out.

The talent is there for Ezeiruaku to be a consistent threat and presence off the edge, and with all of the other talent they've added to that defensive front, this is the year to make that massive jump.

Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB

After allowing more yards than any other defense in the NFL last year (yes, including the Dallas Cowboys), the Washington Commanders desperately needed an athletic and dynamic presence like Sonny Styles this offseason.

Styles had one of the most impressive pre-draft Scouting Combine workouts you'll ever see, but how does it actually translate to the field?

When you watch Styles play, you see the former safety in him. He plays so fast at the linebacker position, he's obviously outstanding in space, and he's underrated getting after the quarterback as a blitzer. We saw that a little bit more in 2024 when he had six sacks for the Ohio State defense, but he was still one of the best players on the field in 2025 in every game he played.

The Commanders have a completely revamped defensive front, and Styles is one of the players they are banking on being a building block for them now and into the future.

New York Giants: Abdul Carter, EDGE

As much as any player on any team in 2025 that needs to have a breakout year, the New York Giants need Abdul Carter to take huge steps forward this season.

Carter's rookie season, let's face it, was a major disappointment. As the 3rd overall pick in the draft, he was getting called out by his teammates for needing to "grow up" after being benched and disciplined by the team.

There was more drama this offseason when he publicly called out quarterback Jaxson Dart for appearing at a Trump rally.

At this point, the focus really has to be all about football for Carter. As a top-3 pick in the NFL Draft, the expectation is that he will be one of the best pass rushers in the league before too long. After racking up just 4 sacks on over 800 snaps in his rookie season, the pressure is on for a major breakout year with the Giants.