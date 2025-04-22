Giants NFL mock draft: Team trades down for an all-time draft haul

The New York Giants could trade down from their third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They do that here and land an all-time haul. Joe Schoen might have just one more chance left to get this thing right, and he's got to be desperate when Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft begins in just two days.

If Schoen is not able to figure out a current and long-term QB situation, he and others could be out of a job at some point. The Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, and with a recent report from Peter Schrager that the Giants and Cleveland Browns have been fielding calls to move down from their first-round spots, you have to wonder if it's on the table.

Let's get into a Giants mock draft where the team pursues moving down.

Giants Mock Draft: Legendary haul likely saves a ton of jobs

15th Pick (via CAR and ATL) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Moving down twice with the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons, the Giants make their first selection with the 15th overall pick and are still able to land Shedeur Sanders, but they do miss out on Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter.

34th Pick - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

At the top of the second round, the Giants grab Omarion Hampton for their backfield. This would give the G-Men a nice duo alongside Tyrone Tracy. No matter who is starting at QB for the Giants in 2025, having a strong run game is going to help a ton.

42nd Pick (via NYJ) - Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio State

Executing yet another trade down scenario earlier, the Giants end up with the Jets 42nd overall pick, and they are able to grab guard Donovan Jackson from Ohio State, so they have been able to pick two Day 1 starters here in the second round of this mock draft.

46th Pick (via CAR and ATL) - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Also getting pick 46, the New York Giants take Walter Nolen and add him to their already stacked defensive line. Nolen is seen by many to have the highest ceiling of any DT in this entire class.

65th Pick - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

With their own third-round pick, the Giants grab Marcus Mbow from Purdue. Mbow might kick inside to the interior at the next level, so the Giants have really been doing some iOL improvements here in this mock draft.

74th Pick (via NYJ and CAR) - Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green

Yet another pick they were able to net from their many trade-downs, Joe Schoen takes the big swing on Harold Fannin Jr, the one tight end prospect that not many people have agreed on. He goes at pick 74 in this mock draft.

99th Pick - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

Now addressing the secondary, the Giants take Ohio State CB Denzel Burke. The secondary has been a sore spot in recent years for the G-Men, but they did also sign CB Paulson Adebo this offseason.

105th Pick - Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

Double-dipping at RB is a smart idea given how loaded this RB class is. The Giants take Bhayshul Tuten from Virginia Tech at pick 105. Tuten is an extremely explosive prospect.

154th Pick - Que Robinson, EDGE, Alabama

Their third-to-last pick, the Giants nab some more DL help and take Que Robinson from Alabama. Robinson had seven tackles for loss in 2024 for the Crimson Tide.

219th Pick - Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin

The New York Giants use pick 219 in this NFL mock draft on Hunter Wohler, a safety from Wisconsin. He could end up being some quality secondary help.

246th Pick - Daniel Jackson, WR, Minnesota

With their final pick here in this mock draft, the Giants take Daniel Jackson, a wide receiver from Minnesota.

2026 ATL 4th

And even with this insanely deep NFL Draft class the Giants landed here, they still also netted the Atlanta Falcons fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.