How much cap space do the Pittsburgh Steelers have in the 2025 offseason?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are approaching a crucial offseason. How much cap space will they have in 2025? The Steelers' 2024 season ended as expected - they finished with a winning record, made the playoffs, and lost in the first round. It's becoming a trend for Mike Tomlin's teams, and it's getting quite annoying for Steelers' fans.

I mean, what is the goal here? Is the goal to win Super Bowls or to keep his non-losing season streak alive? The team started two bad QBs in 2024 in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and it's increasingly likely that one of them is brought back in 2025 as the starter, which would be a disastrous move.

But what do I know?

The Steelers won't contend for a Super Bowl until they shed this defensive-minded culture and embrace the modern-day offensive culture. As we approach the 2025 NFL Offseason, what do the Steelers have to spend in free agency?

How much money can the Steelers spend in free agency?

According to Over The Cap, the Steelers will have around $40 million in available cap to spend in the 2025 NFL Offseason. This is a solid amount and gives them a good bit of flexibility. Now if you ask me, Pittsburgh should look to make some bold moves. Trading TJ Watt to build up more draft picks would be a wise idea, for example.

That could save Pittsburgh $21 million. Cutting Cam Heyward could save them just under $15 million more. They would save over $15 million if they did the same with Minkah Fitzpatrick and $7 million if they cut Larry Ogunjobi.

These moves would seem a bit much, but what is this current group winning? Pittsburgh needs to begin allocating more funds to their offense and get with the program. OTC notes that Pittsburgh has around $177 million allocated to their offense and just $56.6 million allocated to their defense. That, folks, is a bad roster-building team right there.

For some perspective, the Philadelphia Eagles have about $40 million more invested into their offense than defense, and the Kansas City Chiefs have more than double the amount along their offense ($175 million) than defense ($82 million).

This isn't some weird coincidence. Pittsburgh does not invest enough resources on their offense, and it's left them in a bad state. They're likely starting one of Fields or Wilson in 2025, which just goes to show you that this team may not ever learn their lesson. What a disaster of a situation for the Pittsburgh Steelers.