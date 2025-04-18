Jets make outrageous first-round selection in latest 2025 NFL mock draft

The New York Jets can go in a number of directions in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Well, they take a bold path in this latest mock. Let's give credit where it's due; the Jets do have noticeable talent on both sides of the ball and could reach contention quickly.

Darren Mougey is the new General Manager and Aaron Glenn is the new Head Coach, so with the fresh faces in the building, the different perspective could bring success. The Jets still do have clear-cut needs on both sides of the ball, but in this latest NFL mock draft, they go in a shocking route in Round 1.

Jets NFL Mock Draft: Team goes heavy offense in the first two rounds

7. Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

With pick seven, and with other needs on both sides of the ball, the New York Jets decide to take Tet McMillan in the first round. McMillan might be able to form an elite WR duo alongside Garrett Wilson, who is due for a contract extension this offseason.

The Jets apparently love Tyler Warren, so would McMillan be the right move?

42. Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

Jalen Milroe is there for the taking at pick 42, and he does share a lot of qualities with their current starting QB, Justin Fields. Fields surely is not their long-term answer, but at least with Milroe, the Jets have the unknown that they can try to unlock for the future.

73. Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

Bolstering the defensive line is a need as well, as the Jets DL was once a strength but could definitely use some help. They use pick 73 on Omarr Norman-Lott from Tennessee in this latest NFL mock draft.

110. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse

Oronde Gadsden is a bit if a TE/WR hybrid, but he could be a useful tool in the offense and is another big-bodied target. The Jets took McMillan at pick seven and will take Gadsden here at pick 110. It's clear that New York and first-year GM Darren Mougey want to put an emphasis on offense.

145. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

One of two running backs the New York Jets will take in this mock draft, they grab RJ Harvey at pick 145 in their efforts to remake the backfield a bit.

162. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

With them taking Harvey and Devin Neal in back-to-back picks, you have to wonder what happens with Breece Hall. Well, Hall would definitely have some trade value, as the Jets would not simply cut the talented player. He's still got youth on his side but was drafted by the previous regime.

186. Jake Majors, OC, Texas

Jake Majors is a nice late-round center prospect the New York Jets take here at pick 186. Joe Tippmann is their starting center, but you can never have too many quality OL players.

207. Cam Jackson, DT, Florida

New York finishes off this 2025 NFL mock draft by taking another DT in Cam Jackson from Florida.