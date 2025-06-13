Micah Parsons sends a clear and blunt message right at Jerry Jones' face

Micah Parsons still does not have a contract extension, and you have to wonder how much longer this standoff is going to go on for?

In four years in the NFL, Parsons has made four Pro Bowls and has amassed 52.5 sacks and 256 total tackles. He's also added 63 tackles for loss and 112 QB hits, so he's been insanely productive since entering the league back in 2021.

However, as he sets to plan in his fifth year in the NFL, he still does not have a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys, and I am sure he and his agency are pretty annoyed at this point.

Micah Parsons knows how this thing works, apparently

Micah Parsons did not hold back when talking about the Cowboys and the contract situation he's finding himself right in the middle of:

Exclusive: Puzzled Micah Parsons says Dallas Cowboys are costing themselves more money by waiting to do deal - DLLS Sports https://t.co/PZm2jWXhmq — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) June 13, 2025

With the top pass rushers in the NFL now making well over $30 million per year, and Myles Garrett now making $40 million per year, Parsons might be looking for a deal worth more per year than Garrett's pact, which he signed this offseason.

And you know what? Micah Parsons is exactly right - the longer the Dallas Cowboys wait around, the more expensive he becomes. Dallas has truly had no issue drafting the talent, but they always seem to take the hard route in trying to get deals done for these players.

The Cowboys also don't have a great free agency record, either. Being that Parsons is their best player, or at least their second-best, you'd think that Jerry Jones and the rest of the Cowboys front office will find a way to get this deal done.

At the end of the day, they did get huge extensions done with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, so it might just be a matter of time before Micah Parsons signs his own extension.