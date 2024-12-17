There are seven teams with at least 10 wins following Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's power-rank them here. And on the flip side, there are a whopping nine teams with double-digit losses as well. There are a ton of bad teams in the NFL this year, so the offseason is going to be quite interesting.

For teams in the NFL who have their franchise QB and are a winning franchise, life has to be pretty good, and this would be especially true for teams like the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders, two teams with nine wins and who are seeing rookie QBs grow before their eyes.

And in the tier above those two teams, we have the seven double-digit win teams. We power-ranked them now that Week 15 is over.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all double-digit win teams following Week 15

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4)

Losing in pretty ugly fashion in Week 15, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 10-4 on the season but are very much pretenders. They have a clear ceiling with Russell Wilson at QB, and I am not sure what the Steelers plan on doing going forward. If they extend Wilson, they won't be able to compete for a Super Bowl as long as he is the QB, but where else will they turn?

The Steelers extending Wilson may continue to keep them in the tier they're in now; "we're good enough to finish with a winning record but aren't going to make any noise in the playoffs."

The Steelers are the "worst" team in the NFL with double-digit wins, and to me, it all boils down to the QB play.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (13-1)

The Kansas City Chiefs may be without QB Patrick Mahomes for a week or so, as he suffered an ankle injury in the Chiefs Week 15 win over the Cleveland Browns. It was another "eh" win for KC, and I just do not see it with this team in 2024. They have too many flaws to make the Super Bowl again and just need to get to the offseason to fix the tackle situation, secondary, and the WR room.

And with all of that said, no one would be surprised if this team still found a way to make a Super Bowl run.

5. Green Bay Packers (10-4)

Still hanging around in the NFC North playoff picture, the Green Bay Packers notched a huge win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, and they are the newest addition to these double-digit win power rankings. The Packers could pose the biggest threat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC, and if those two teams met in the NFC Championship Game in 2024, I would not be surprised.

Green Bay comes in at no. 5 on these NFL power rankings.

4. Detroit Lions (12-2)

Sliding down a few slots, the Detroit Lions lost in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills and keep losing high-profile players to injury. At this point, the Lions are a shell of their former selves from Week 1, and all of these injuries are probably going to keep them from making a Super Bowl run. Them being able to get out to 12 wins does give them a huge buffer.

They also have clinched a playoff spot, but this team is not a huge threat at the moment to make a deep playoff run.

3. Minnesota Vikings (12-2)

Beating the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, the Minnesota Vikings are now 12-2 on the season and are a legitimate team. I think we need to stop with the "but Sam Darnold!" thing. He's been a very good, top-7 QB this year, and I do not see why the Vikings can't make a deep playoff run.

Both sides of the ball are excellent, and the Vikings are still very much in the mix in the NFC North as well. They come in at no. 3 in our latest NFL power rankings.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)

Now winners of 10 games in a row, all the Philadelphia Eagles do is win. And for all of the hate that Nick Sirianni gets at times, the coach simply knows how to do his job at a high level. The Eagles are now 12-2 on the season after a convincing win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the battle of Pennsylvania. If I had to guess right now, I would put the Eagles as the best team in the NFC and the favorite to make the Super Bowl this year.

Could they matchup with our no. 1 team in these power rankings?

1. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Beating the Detroit Lions in Detroit in Week 15 kind of tells you just how good the Buffalo Bills are. Josh Allen may be the MVP favorite at this point, and I think it is safe to say that the Bills are the best team in football until further notice. They have beaten the Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs this year and are now 11-3 on the season.

This could be the year that Buffalo makes a Super Bowl run. They are first in our power rankings.