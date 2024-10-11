NFL Playoff Picture: Here's how the playoffs would look after Week 5
Without factoring in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season beginning, let's look at how the current NFL playoff picture looks. It is too early to look at the NFL playoff picture? I don't think so. For the sake of being consistent, we'll look at the playoff picture before the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks play to open up Week 6.
Thus far, there are most certainly some surprising teams that are in a playoff spot. Now yes, with 12 weeks left to go, there is going to be a ton of change, and I bet you some teams who are leading their divisions right now may not even be in a playoff spot when the season ends.
Before factoring in TNF in Week 6, let's look at the entire NFL playoff picture.
Note: Playoff picture taken before start of Thursday Night Football to begin Week 6
AFC Playoff Picture through Week 5
1. Kansas City Chiefs, 5-0
The Kansas City Chiefs are not playing excellent football, but they're winning games, sit at 5-0 on the season, and have a two-game lead in the AFC West. They currently hold the no. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.
2. Houston Texans, 4-1
My Super Bowl pick this year, the Houston Texans are 4-1 and have not been quite as dominant as you'd think a 4-1 team would be. They're winning ugly, which is actually a very good thing. Being a good team in the NFL does force them to be able to win the ugly games.
3. Baltimore Ravens, 3-2
The Baltimore Ravens were 0-2 a few weeks ago, and now they're 3-2 and atop the AFC North, which is shockingly bad through the first five games. It again feels like Baltimore is going to run away with this division.
4. Buffalo Bills, 3-2
Losing two games in a row still has Buffalo at 3-2, but the team will need to figure out how to beat the good teams. They can't always beat up on the Arizona Cardinals. They've lost to the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans in Weeks 4 and 5.
5. Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-2
The Pittsburgh Steelers have also lost two games in a row and will probably make a QB change at some point. Justin Fields is not getting it done, but it's not like Russell Wilson will get it done, either.
6. Denver Broncos, 3-2
The Denver Broncos have won three games in a row and currently sit at the no. 6 seed in the current NFL playoff picture. With how underwhelming the AFC has been this season, it would not shock me to see a team like the Broncos sneak into the playoffs.
7. Los Angeles Chargers, 2-2
Losing two games in a row, the LA Chargers were on their bye in Week 5 and are holding the last seed in the AFC playoffs.
NFC Playoff Picture through Week 5
1. Minnesota Vikings, 5-0
The lone unbeaten team in the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings are clearly the most complete team in football and should be able to keep this up on both sides of the ball.
2. Washington Commanders, 4-1
The Washington Commanders may be the surprise story of the 2024 NFL Season. Jayden Daniels is playing out of his mind and the Commanders are leading the NFC East. Heck, they may just win that division.
3. Atlanta Falcons, 3-2
Kirk Cousins is heating up, which is bad news for the rest of the NFC, as the Atlanta Falcons have a very strong roster and could hit their stride as the 2024 NFL Season goes on. They currently hold the third seed in the NFL playoff picture.
4. Seattle Seahawks, 3-2
The Seattle Seahawks have gotten exposed over the last two weeks and have lost two games in a row. They're still 3-2 on the season and could be a surprise pick to capture the NFC West title.
5. Detroit Lions, 3-1
Coming off of of their bye week, the Detroit Lions are 3-1 and have been my pick to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this season, so they have some work to do. I could see the Lions competing with the Minnesota Vikings down the stretch to capture the NFC North title.
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-2
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a fun team with Baker Mayfield but do have a ceiling with him under center. They most recently lost to the Atlanta Falcons but still hold the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs.
7. Dallas Cowboys, 3-2
I am not sure the Dallas Cowboys are the best team in the NFC East, and I am not sure Dak Prescott is better than Jayden Daniels. The Cowboys will be good enough to grab a Wild Card seed down the line and currently hold the final playoff spot in the NFC.