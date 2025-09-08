NFL power rankings: Josh Allen tops list of best QB performances in Week 1

There were some top-notch QB performances in Week 1 of the 2025 season. Let's rank the best ones right here.

Some shocking QB names were at the tops of their games in Week 1, but that's how it goes sometimes in the NFL. As the season goes on, the true QB hierarchy is going to sort itself out, and the best and worst passers in the NFL will be obvious.

We power ranked the best quarterback performances as Week 1 wraps up.

Ranking the best quarterback performances from Week 1

5. Justin Fields, New York Jets (16/22, 218 yards, 1 touchdown, 119.1 rating)

Justin Fields played well in Week 1. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets traded blows, and the veteran Fields, now on his third team in as many seasons, helped lead the Jets to 32 points. He also added 48 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. It was a three-touchdown day for Fields in his Jets' debut.

4. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts (22/29, 272 yards, one touchdowns, 115.9 rating)

Did we have Daniel Jones carving up the Miami Dolphins on our Bingo cards? I surely did not. Jones and the Colts blew out Miami, and the veteran QB finished with a passer rating just below 116. He tossed one touchdown and a whopping 272 yards in the Colts' first Week 1 win since the Andrew Luck era.

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (25/34, 318 yards, three touchdowns, 131.7 rating)

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers exposed the Kansas City Chiefs' underwhelming defense in Week 1. Herbert threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in an elite-level performance, handing the Chiefs an 0-1 start. His QB performance is third in our power rankings.

2. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers (22/30, 244 yards, four touchdowns, 136.7 rating)

Aaron Rodgers absolutely wanted to get some revenge on his old team, and he did. In what turned out to be a massive slugfest, the 41-year-old Rodgers was the best player on the field, tossing four touchdowns on a stellar 22/30 passing. This was a vintage Aaron Rodgers' game.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (33/46, 394 yards, two touchdowns, 112 rating)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are inevitable. Allen threw for nearly 400 passing yards against a stacked Baltimore Ravens' secondary and led a miraculous comeback win against one of their biggest rivals, and winning this game does give them a very crucial tiebreaker for playoff seeding, if that applies.