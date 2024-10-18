NFL Power Rankings: Power ranking every 4 and 5-win team approaching Week 7
Before factoring in Thursday Night Football, let's power rank every four and five-win team in the NFL approaching Week 7.
There seems to be a ton of parity in the NFL this year, and I am not sure there is a clear-cut Super Bowl favorite at this point in time. We just saw the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints kickoff Week 7 in the 2024 NFL Season, and it's crazy to think that we're nearing the halfway point of the season
Let's roll out a different version of power rankings and rank all the four and five-win teams in the NFL.
*Rankings to not factor in TNF (Broncos, 3-3 - Saints, 2-4), as this was written before the game began.
NFL Power Rankings: Power ranking every 4 and 5-win team approaching Week 7
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
Coming in as the "worst" four or five-win team in these power rankings is the Pittsburgh Steelers. You know this team isn't legit when you consider that they are likely starting backup QB Russell Wilson in Week 7. The infamous saying is very applicable here; "if you have two quarterbacks, you have zero."
Neither Justin Fields nor Russell Wilson are the answer for the Steelers and this offense is going to be their undoing in the 2024 NFL Season. It's just not a sustainable situation. Is it possible to be a dysfunctional winning team?
11. Chicago Bears (4-2)
The Chicago Bears are building something sustainable. Rookie QB Caleb Williams is starting to stack performances, and the defense is still playing at a high level. The Bears can most certainly at least finish with a winning record this year. It may still be a year early for the playoffs, but there really isn't anything for Bears' fans to complain about. This team is cooking.
10. Washington Commanders (4-2)
How about the Washington Commanders? Heck, I thought this team was going to win four games all season, but here they are in first place in the NFC East and getting nothing less than elite QB play from Jayden Daniels, their sensational rookie. They're 10th in these NFL power rankings.
9. Buffalo Bills (4-2)
The Buffalo Bills are getting some efficient QB plan from Josh Allen, and the team did just add WR Amari Cooper, but their two losses in embarrassing fashion to the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans worry me. They also barely got past teams like the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets, so I don't really see the Bills as a legitimate contender this season, but they're still going to win a ton of games.
8. Atlanta Falcons (4-2)
Kirk Cousins is good enough to help lead the Atlanta Falcons to about 10-ish wins, but no team is going to make a deep playoff run with Cousins under center. Their defense is a slight concern, but overall, the Falcons are a relatively complete team with solid QB play and solid coaching. They'll stack some wins and get into the postseason.
7. Green Bay Packers (4-2)
The Green Bay Packers could be a Super Bowl dark horse team if QB Jordan Love can build on what he did in the 2023 NFL Season. Love has thrown 12 touchdown passes this season despite playing in just four games. The defense is also playing out of their minds and creating a ton of turnovers, so it's hard to not bet on the Packers late in the season.
6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2)
Baker Mayfield has thrown 15 touchdown passes this year, which is the most in the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may just win the NFC South this year. Mayfield probably needs to be higher thought of than he is, and the defense is smply doing their jobs. It's hard to not like the Buccaneers as a frisky playoff team this coming season.
5. Minnesota Vikings (5-0)
On their bye week in Week 6, the Minnesota Vikings are getting some MVP-level QB play from Sam Darnold this year, which is not a sentence I was expecting to type this year. The defense is also on another planet, and a ton of credit goes to Brian Flores for that. I struggle to find a weakness with the Vikings.
4. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)
The Kansas City Chiefs are 5-0 and Patrick Mahomes has thrown six touchdowns against six interceptions this season, so the picks are most certainly an issue. The Chiefs' offense is just OK, as it's their defense carrying them thus far.
At the end of the day, the Chiefs are the Chiefs, so this team is going to be just fine and is still among the best in the NFL.
3. Houston Texans (5-1)
I've picked the Houston Texans to win the Super Bowl this year, and while they haven't been dominant on either side of the ball, they've also won five of their first six games, so that kind of tells you just how good they can be. Just imagine if either the offense or defense decides to pick up the pace? The Texans are a scary team.
2. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)
Winning four games in a row, the Baltimore Ravens have truly saved their season and getting some insane production from Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson on the ground. Jackson is having yet another MVP-caliber season, and if the Ravens can figure out how to better defend the pass, this team is going to be in great shape in late December and into January.
1. Detroit Lions (4-1)
The Detroit Lions are the most complete team in the NFL and are going to win a ton of games in the 2024 NFL Season. The team will now be without Aidan Hutchinson for the rest of the season, which is just brutal, but Lions' GM Brad Holmes is most certainly going to add a pass rusher at the deadline.