The NFC North could continue being a top division in football in 2025. Let's power rank their projected starting QBs for next year. Three teams in the division won double-digit games and made the postseason, but all three went one-and-done, which is interesting.

There has already been a good bit of change with the division, and the 2024 NFL Season isn't even over yet. The NFC North is probably still going to be a very good division in 2025. And at this point, we have a pretty good idea of which starting QBs will be under center for each team.

Let's power rank them here.

NFL Power Rankings: Power ranking projected NFC North starting QBs in 2025

4. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy is likely taking over as the Minnesota Vikings' starting QB in the 2025 NFL Season. The playoff collapse by Sam Darnold seems to be enough confirmation that McCarthy is going to be the guy moving forward. He did not take a snap during the season due to injury, so 2025 will effectively be his rookie season in the NFL.

There are going to be some rookie growing pains, and this could be viewed as him being a year behind, but the injury happened, and they have had to deal with it. It's not that we are saying JJ McCarthy is bad, but he is the 'worst' starting QB in the NFC North until he proves otherwise.

3. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams threw over three times as many touchdowns as he did interceptions in 2024. That is a very good thing for a rookie QB to have done. The Chicago Bears just hired Ben Johnson to be their next head coach, so you can tell that this team is all about developing Williams. He is not quite at the tier of guys like Jordan Love or Jared Goff as of yet, but he may be the most talented QB in the division.

Williams is no. 3 in our NFC North quarterback power rankings.

2. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

I was personally hoping to see a bit more from Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL Season. They weren't bad by any means but didn't really beat good teams and didn't see Love take a step forward from his insane 2023 season.

I do believe the Packers have to strive to find a true no. 1 wide receiver. They have a ton of 'good' players at the position, so maybe a top-end WR helps things.

Love is still very good and is absolutely an above-average franchise QB. He is the second-best in our NFC North QB power rankings.

1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

This is not up for discussion. Jared Goff was stellar in the 2024 NFL Season. If you want to argue that he may not be able to lead the Detroit Lions to a Super Bowl, that's fine. He is one of the best pure pocket passers of the 21st century if we are being honest and is the best QB in the NFC North by a wide margin until further notice.

He could be under more pressure in 2025, though, as the Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson to be their next head coach, so Goff is now down his top coach. Goff is no. 1 in our QB power rankings.