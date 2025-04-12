There are a ton of savvy and smart General Managers in the NFL. Let's power rank the best ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Besides being well-coached, most everything on an NFL roster stems from the GM making the right moves.

Often times, the GM is hired, and then the head coach comes along. Its crucial that the GM knows how to prioritize certain positions on an NFL roster and who to bring it. I can't imagine how hard of a job it is, as there are 53 players on an active roster, the most of any professional sport.

There are some GMs who standout as being the best in the NFL by a longshot. Let's power rank the five best here.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking best General Managers ahead of the NFL Draft

5. Eric DeCosta, Baltimore Ravens

Eric DeCosta has done a great job with the Baltimore Ravens for years now. They're always solid where it matters the most and are always among the best teams in the NFL. Sure, they have gotten beaten in the playoffs year in and year out, but a lot of that really doesn't have a lot to do with EDC himself.

He's proven to be a top roster-builder in the NFL.

4. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Minnesota Vikings

The quick turnaround by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Minnesota Vikings is stellar. This team is now truly elite in the trenches if you ask me and could have a franchise QB on their hands with JJ McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury. Adofo-Mensah made the bold move to take JJ McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and only time will tell if he's the one to lead this team at QB.

3. Les Snead, Los Angeles Rams

In the span of a few seasons, Les Snead has truly rebuilt the Los Angeles Rams and has hit on a ton of draft picks along the defensive front. All of a sudden, this Rams team is pretty young and explosive. They finished the 2024 NFL Season at a 9-3 tick and made it to the NFC Divisional Round.

There isn't any reason to believe that they aren't going to contend for a Super Bowl in the 2025 NFL Season. They're best where it matters the most, and much of that is due to the sharp eye of Snead.

2. Brad Holmes, Detroit Lions

The amount of draft picks that Brad Holmes has hit on during his short tenure with the Detroit Lions is flat-out amazing. Holmes has built what I believe to be the best roster in the NFL when healthy, but the amount of injuries they suffered along the defense last season truly spoiled their campaign to make a Super Bowl run.

If healthy in 2025, the Lions are going to be a huge problem.

1. Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles

It is only fair to rank Howie Roseman as the best GM in the NFL. He is now a two-time Super Bowl champion and is continually building some of the best rosters in the NFL. Roseman has always put a huge emphasis on the trenches, which is the way to build a winning team.

Now approaching the 2025 NFL Draft, we'll see if the sharp GM has any tricks up his sleeves.