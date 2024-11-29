NFL Power Rankings: Ranking best head coaching candidates for Giants in 2025
The New York Giants could be well on their way to a new head coach in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's power-rank the best possible candidates for this role. I think it may be safe to say that the Giants are going to be bringing in a new coaching staff in 2025, and perhaps a new front office as well. The wheels have fallen off for the G-Men, and until they get a competent head coach and QB, they are going nowhere.
The Giants decision to extend Daniel Jones two offseason ago is proving to be one of the worst moves by an NFL team this century. Heck, they've already cut him! Jones recently signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
If New York wants to regain their franchise, they should consider hiring one of these four head coaches in 2025.
4. Deion Sanders
This may seem silly, but don't you think that Deion Sanders would at least have some degree of interest in coaching the New York Giants if it became clear that the team wanted to draft his son? To be fair to Sanders, he has had a ton of success coaching at the CFB level, so it's not like this is some charade. I understand that some people are turned off by the way Sanders goes about his business, but he was success at his first stop at Jackson State, and is enjoying a very strong year at Colorado.
I would not be surprised if Deion Sanders gave the NFL some thought.
3. Ben Johnson
Ben Johnson is the stud offensive coordinator from the Detroit Lions and is surely going to receive a head coaching offer this coming cycle. What he has been able to do with the Lions and that unit is flat-out insane, and unless he is totally horrible in interviews, he should have several offers on the table.
Hiring an offensive-minded head coach is all the rage now, as that is kind of where the league has been trending for a little while, and it seems like the success that Sean McVay has had with the Los Angeles Rams is a huge reason for that. You may be shocked that I didn't put Johnson higher on this list, but the Giants may need to bring someone in who has head coaching experience before, as this franchise is a total mess.
2. Bill Belichick
Arguably the best head coach in any sport, Bill Belichick surely wants that all-time wins record and is surely eyeing the 2025 cycle as when he can get back in the head coaching realm in the NFL. The one issue that I would personally have with Bill Belichick is giving him personnel authority, as that ended up being a total disater those last few years when he was with the New England Patriots.
Plus, I am not sure that Belichick showed enough adaptability to the modern-day NFL over those last few years. However, his experience is apparent, and he's had success at the highest level, so this would still be a very good hire for the team.
1. Mike Vrabel
Mike Vrabel was a very good head coach with the Tennessee Titans, so he comes in at no. 1 on this power rankings list for the New York Giants. Vrabel continually did more with less with the Titans for years, and I am not sure it was the right move for Tennessee to get rid of him. He's on the Cleveland Browns coaching staff this offseason, and he will surely get interviews.
Vrabel is a tough head coach and a former NFL player that simply does not mess around. He knows how to lead men and surely has a ton of coaching connections between his time in the NFL as a coach and player.
Mike Vrabel is probably the best-case scenario for the New York Giants in their quest to rebuild their franchise.