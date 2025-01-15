There are eight remaining quarterbacks in the NFL playoffs. Let's power rank them ahead of Divisional Round weekend. We are now at a point where the best QBs are going to continue to advance in the playoffs. This is a quarterback league, as we all know.

And the way I see it; there are obvious teams left in the playoffs that just aren't yet Super Bowl contenders. Some may never be with their current QB situation. There is a reason why in recent Super Bowls, an elite, top-3 QB has been seen hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

This isn't going to change going forward. Let's power rank the eight remaining QBs approaching Divisional Round weekend.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the remaining quarterbacks in postseason

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

I am not sure why people think Jalen Hurts is anything special. He's not good playing on time and has never been a prolific passer. He's never even hit the 25 passing TD mark in any year of his career. Hurts is the clear weakness on the Philadelphia Eagles, and they may never win a Super Bowl with him under center.

They host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, and while they may have the roster talent to win, the Rams do have a clear path to victory here. Hurts is, by far, the worst QB remaining in the NFL playoffs.

7. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud outplayed Justin Herbert in the Wild Card Round, but we have to take note of Stroud's regression in 2024. At the end of the day, the Houston Texans' awful offensive line might be the primary reason for that, but Stroud and the offense did mostly play well in the Wild Card Round.

I definitely still believe the Houston Texans are going to be an excellent team in the long-term, and Stroud will bounce back in 2025. He's coming in at no. 7 in our power rankings. However, if the Texans keep in close in Arrowhead and CJ Stroud plays well, that could erase the regression he had in the regular season this year.

6. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Right on the brink of superstardom, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. They will face Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round, and they might not have enough to beat Detroit, which is totally fine.

Daniels is on track to be the next elite QB in the NFL, and he could be a legitimate MVP candidate in 2025 and beyond. There isn't a thing to dislike about the Commanders going forward.

5. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Coming in at no. 5 in our power rankings, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams handled their business against the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round. Stafford and the Rams were always going to be a sneaky team in the NFL playoffs, and they can absolutely win the Super Bowl this year. Stafford is the second-best QB remaining in the NFC playoffs and should be able to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

4. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes began the year not playing all that well, but he's hit his stride to end the season and has enjoyed a good bit of rest, not playing in Week 18 and obviously having a bye in the first round of the postseason. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen does not have the numbers on paper that he's had in previous years, but it does feel like he is playing the best football of his career. He comes in at no. 3 in our latest QB power rankings. The Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round. This could be the game of the playoffs, as the Ravens are the better team, but Baltimore will be in a hostile environment.

2. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is not a dual-threat passer, so he doesn't seem to get quite as much attention as the other QBs remaining. However, Goff is excellent and is just about as good as you will get with the pure pocket passers in the NFL. Jared Goff should receive some MVP votes. The Detroit Lions earned the no. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and had a bye in the Wild Card Round. Goff is the second-best QB remaining in the NFL playoffs.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Likely the NFL MVP for the second year in a row and third time overall, Lamar Jackson is the best QB remaining in the NFL playoffs. The Baltimore Ravens beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round and will have a huge test in the next round against the Buffalo Bills, who have an MVP candidate at QB in Josh Allen.

Jackson and the Ravens are the better team, and I'm not sure that's a discussion to be had. The Ravens not winning this game would be a huge failure. Jackson is the best QB remaining in the NFL playoffs.