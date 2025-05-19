The AFC could be shaping up to be a legendary conference in the 2025 NFL Season, and that is largely due to the elite quarterback play. This conference is just oozing with young quarterback talent approaching 2025.

However, a bit of a regression from a few teams did pave the way for lesser-though-of squads to make a mark, so this conference may have as many as 10 teams who have an arguement to make the playoffs.

Only time will tell how this conference shakes out, but it should be a good one in 2025. Let's power rank the projected starting quarterbacks.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking starting quarterbacks in the AFC for 2025

16. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward is a rookie and has not taken a snap in the NFL - he'll be ranked 16th until further notice.

15. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson is hysterically bad, and unfortunately for Indianapolis Colts fans, Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard are the other options. It could be a rough year for this team.

14. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers

I guess it'll be Mason Rudolph and Will Howard competing for the starting job in Pittsburgh? If so, the Steelers may finish with a losing record for the first time in a million years. That may be what this franchise needs, though.

13. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco might be in line to start for the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Season, but I guess Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel could win the starting job.

12. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Justin Fields is a bad quarterback and is on his third team in as many years - good quarterbacks are able to stick with a team, because, you know, they are good quarterbacks.

The Jets aren't going to win much of anything with Fields under center in 2025.

11. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith could not cut through the weaker NFC during his short stint as the Seattle Seahawks starting QB during the 2022-2024 seasons. What makes us think he'll be able to do it in the much more talented AFC?

10. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is going to shock a lot of people in the 2025 NFL Season, and this ranking does reflect that a bit...

9. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Coming in at ninth in our power rankings is Trevor Lawrence, the QB of the dysfunctional Jacksonville Jaguars. At some point, though, Lawrence has to prove himself, right?

Or will he ever?