Quarterbacks under the most pressure entering the 2025 NFL season

As we inch closer to the 2025 season, the pressure is mounting for several quarterbacks across the NFL. While many teams have proven signal callers, some do not. These players are heading towards a pivotal season that could either define or derail their career. These five quarterbacks have more riding this upcoming season than most others.

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has shown that he can operate the Dolphins offense at a high level when the conditions are right. He is accurate, decisive, and a good fit for Miami’s anticipation-based offense. Despite this, however, Tagovailoa has struggled mightily against competitive teams as well as in certain weather conditions. He is the sixth-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, yet he has struggled to stay healthy or elevate the talent around him. Miami has invested heavily in Tua, and 2025 could be a make or break year for his future with the team. If he cannot stay on the field or lead the team to success against winning rosters, Miami could look for alternative starters.

Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars

Lawrence enters the season with a new offense-minded head coach, a talented set of wideouts, and an improved offensive line. All these moves raise the expectations for the Jaguars. After securing an extension to make him the fifth-highest-paid quarterback in the league, Lawrence has pressure to take the next step. He has shown flashes of brilliance, but has also shown inconsistencies throughout his time in the league. With an improved roster and coaching staff, the expectations for more success have heated up. If Lawrence cannot deliver, perhaps the Jaguars will start to regret their financial decisions.

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers

Two years into his young career, Young’s NFL career has been very turbulent. The former first overall pick did show signs of life late in 2024, but in general, his production and consistency has been quite underwhelming. With that said, Carolina has slowly been building a solid supporting cast around Young. A quality offensive line, a good set of running backs, and an improved receiving room with Tetairoa McMillan gives Young a lot to work with in 2025. Now entering year three, 2025 is a massive prove it year. If he cannot put together and lead a functional offense, the Panthers may lose faith and start to look for a successor.

Justin Fields - New York Jets

Now on his third team in just a few years, Justin Fields seems to be running out of time to prove his worth as a starting-level quarterback in the NFL. Despite his athleticism and occasional big play ability, Fields has mightily struggled with decision-making and consistency throwing the football. With the New York Jets, Justin Fields will be working with a solid supporting cast highlighted by Garrett Wilson, a good offensive line, and a nice set of running backs. If Fields cannot show significant growth in 2025, he could be relegated to backup duty for the rest of his career.

Anthony Richardson - Indianapolis Colts

Not too long ago Richardson was a top five pick with sky high potential. But now just a few years into his career, he is in a legit quarterback battle with Daniel Jones. Injuries and inconsistent play have slowed his development, but now he is reportedly healthy heading into training camp. With the Colts having a win-now roster, Richardson must seize the opportunity and play well early in the 2025 season. If he cannot win this battle over Jones this year, it is very likely that he might not be the guy in Indy anymore.