NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the league's top right tackles for 2025

One of the more underrated positions on the NFL field is the right tackle. Let's power rank the best in the NFL for 2025.

Playing tackle in the NFL is quite difficult, as tackles are often left in a one-vs-one again some of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and it does feel like, generally speaking, the NFL has a shortage of quality OL players.

For the teams that have the league's top right tackles, they are honestly in a position of luxury, as it feels like RT is often the hardest position to fill. Let's power rank the best RTs in the NFL for 2025.

NFL Power Rankings: Who are the best right tackles in the NFL?

5. Taylor Moton, Carolina Panthers

Long-time Carolina Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton is fifth in our RT power rankings. Moton has missed just three games in his entire NFL career, and he's got 129 regular season games under his belt.

He's been a model of consistency for years, but has actually never been named to the Pro Bowl. The Carolina Panthers do have one of the better offensive lines in the NFL, and Moton is a huge reason for that.

4. Zach Tom, Green Bay Packers

Zach Tom has turned into one of the best RTs in the NFL and has not missed a start over the last two seasons. The fourth-round draft pick back in 2022 has turned into a stabilizing force for the Packers, as he comes in fourth in our RT power rankings.

Tom is set to play in his age-26 season, so he's likely only going to get better.

3. Brian O'Neill, Minnesota Vikings

The two-time Pro Bowler has started 106 games for the Minnesota Vikings and has been their full-time RT since being drafted back in 2018. Brian O'Neill did play in all 17 games for the Vikings in 2024 and has missed just six games in seven years in the NFL.

Minnesota did invest big-time into their offensive line this offseason, as they are set to start de-facto rookie JJ McCarthy in the 2025 season. O'Neill is third in our RT power rankings.

2. Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Recently turning 35 years old, Lane Johnson has been in the NFL since 2013 and has started 158 games for the Eagles, suiting up for 31 total games over the last two seasons. Johnson has struggled with injuries at times, but since the start of the 2022 NFL Season, he has missed just five games.

Now a two-time Super Bowl champion, Johnson is likely entering the final few years of his career but surely has a spot in the NFL Hall of Fame when he decides to hang it up. He's been to six Pro Bowls and has been named to two All-Pro teams.

1. Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Through four years in the NFL, Penei Sewell has missed just one start and has made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. Simply put, he's the best in the business and isn't even 25 years old yet. What we may have with Sewell is someone who could end his career as the best RT of all-time, as he is displaying durability and a high-level of play.

This could go down as the best draft pick that Lions GM Brad Holmes has ever made. Penei Sewell is the best RT and ranked no. 1 in our power rankings.