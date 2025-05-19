The NFC East has turned into quite the division. Let's try to power rank it ahead of the 2025 NFL Season. Depending on what happens with the Dallas Cowboys, the NFC East may actually be a very good division.

The NFC Championship in the 2024 NFL Season was made up of the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, and with Philly winning the Super Bowl, it was a great year for the division in that regard. We'll see if the top two teams can continue their NFC domination in the 2025 NFL Season.

It is insanely hard to win in the NFL, so this will be an interesting division to follow. Let's power rank the NFC East.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the stacked NFC East for the 2025 season

4. New York Giants

With the hardest schedule in the NFL, a bad roster, and a bad quarterback, the New York Giants not only are the worst team in the NFC East, but they just might be the worst team in the NFL. Will this team even win four games this year?

I do believe they will struggle to win a game, and I guess they can hang their hats on drafting Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Dart could be a long-term QB solution if nothing else. The G-Men are last in our NFC East power rankings.

3. Dallas Cowboys

If Dak Prescott returns to his old form, the Dallas Cowboys could field a feiry offense, but there is a lot of unknown with this team beyond the health of Prescott. They likely won't be among the worst teams in the NFL in 2025, but they aren't a playoff team, so they could fall into that irrelevant middle tier, which is not where you want to be.

2. Washington Commanders

Winning 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season, the Washington Commanders could easily ascend to the top team in the NFC East in 2025. A Super Bowl hangover from the Philadelphia Eagles is absolutely possible, and with how much the Commanders can grow themselves, these two teams might be a lot closer than you think.

Jayden Daniels could take the league by storm in 2025 and thrust this team into contention.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Super Bowl champions are first in our NFC East power rankings. The Eagles did sign Nick Sirianni to a contract extension, so they are keeping a key piece of their coaching staff around for years to come. Despite losing some talent this offseason, the Eagles still have what it takes to be among the best teams in the NFL, but I am not sure they are going to be good enough to win the Super Bowl for a second year in a row.

Until another team proves they belong atop the NFC East, the Eagles will remain the top team.